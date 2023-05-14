Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Marisa Bellisario’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marisa Bellisario Causa Morte: Honoring the Legacy of an Italian Business Executive, Who Passed Away from Bone Cancer at 53

Marisa Bellisario was an Italian business Executive and entrepreneur. She is commemorated for her exceptional managerial capabilities and instrumental role in the reorganization of Olivetti Corporation of America and Italtel.

Career

Bellisario began her career in the Olivetti Electronics division. Her initial responsibilities included programming on the Elea 9003, the first computer entirely conceived and manufactured in Italy by Olivetti. She later transitioned to working with commercial applications. In 1963, she played a vital role in the merger of Olivetti with Bull. The following year, she witnessed the sale of Olivetti’s electronic division to General Electric.

Further, Marisa made history in 1986 by becoming the first woman to be named Top Manager of the Year. Two years later, in 1988, she was posthumously awarded the Gold Medal in Memory by Milan.

Cause of Death

On August 4, 1988, Marisa Bellisario passed away due to bone Cancer, leaving behind her husband, Lionello Cantoni, whom she had met during the early stages of her career at Olivetti.

Bellisario once wrote, “For a woman to be successful is more difficult but much more fun.” During the 1980s, she was seen as a trailblazer for a new generation of female executives. However, in the decades following her death, no Italian woman has been able to attain a top leadership position in a significant national Company solely through her merit. Instead, many have been gifted such positions by their fathers or grandfathers.

Legacy

Bellisario’s legacy lives on through establishing an association in her name, which remains committed to social initiatives and improving the status of women in both society and the workplace. The foundation also awards an annual prize to women who have demonstrated exceptional merit in their professional pursuits.

Marisa Bellisario’s legacy extends beyond her impressive accomplishments and the challenges she faced throughout her lifetime. Her influence is still felt today through the ongoing initiatives to improve women’s status in various fields. The association, founded in her honor, and bearing her name, remains active in social work and strives to enhance women’s positions in society and the workplace.

Personal Life

Marisa Bellisario was born to an Apulian Father from Gioia del Colle and a mother from the Ligurian town of Altare. She completed high school studies in accounting before earning a degree in economics and commerce from the University of Turin in 1959.

Following this, she moved to Milan and started working in the Olivetti electronics division as a programmer on the mainframe Elea 9003, the first computer entirely designed and produced in Italy.

She later transitioned to commercial applications, thus beginning her successful career in the business world. Marisa got married to Lionello Cantoni in 1969. Cantoni was a professor in the computer science department at the “University of Turin” and held managerial positions in the EDP departments of Olivetti and, later, Fiat Auto. They did not have any children together.

On the other hand, Bellisario was admired for her beauty, which included her extravagant hairstyles and striking legs, leading her to be affectionately referred to as “The Legs” in the United States, in addition to her exceptional managerial skills. Ironically, she was also known as “the lady with the mustache” for her remarkable ability to lead and manage teams effectively.

