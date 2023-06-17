Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Robinah Katende’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Robinah Katende

Robinah Katende, the beloved wife of Pastor John Baker Katende from the Global Evangelical Church in Boston’s Ugandan Community, passed away unexpectedly on June 15th, 2023. She was known for her unwavering commitment to her family, her faith, and her community, and her kind and compassionate nature touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Who was Robinah Katende?

Robinah Katende was a beloved figure among her friends, family, and community members in Boston’s Ugandan community. Her unwavering commitment as a mother, wife, and member of the community defined her life, and her devotion to her faith had a profound impact on her life and the lives of others. Her gentle and compassionate nature was one of her defining characteristics, and she consistently showed her love and empathy for others, whether it was by offering a listening ear, comforting words, or a helping hand.

Her influence extended beyond her immediate community, touching lives in Uganda, Canada, the United States, and elsewhere through her compassion and love. Her unwavering efforts to comfort, support, and assist those in need left a legacy of goodwill.

Robinah Katende’s Death

Robinah Katende passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2023, leaving behind a deep sense of sadness and loss among her family, friends, and community. Her death was due to complications caused by her ongoing battle with cancer.

The Global Evangelical Church and the entire Boston community mourn the loss of Mama Robinah Katende, who was a dedicated servant to the Lord. Her earthly journey has ended, but her commitment and faithfulness to serve the Lord will be forever remembered.

Individuals from all over the world have expressed their condolences for Robinah Katende, including evangelist Moses Mukitale, who shared his gratitude and deep appreciation for the many ways Mama Robinah impacted their lives through prayer, encouragement, mentorship, and support. Esther Leah acknowledged Mama Robinah’s strength of faith and commended her for finishing the race and finding rest and glory. Timpaul Boogie described the impact Mama Robinah made on the people around her, and Cissy shared her sadness and commended Mama Robinah for her bravery in her journey of faith.

Despite the deep sense of loss, those who knew Robinah Katende take comfort in knowing that her memory will inspire and uplift all those fortunate enough to be touched by her.

About Pastor Lukas Katende

Pastor Lukas Katende is a well-respected Anglican Minister and bishop of the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church of Namibia. He was born and raised in Onamutai, a village in Namibia, and his upbringing played an important role in his development as a pastor and Gospel preacher.

In October 2019, Pastor Lukas Katende was ordained as the second Bishop of the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church in Namibia, marking a major milestone in his ministry. His unwavering dedication and vision for reformation, transformation, and transformation continues to be a beacon and guide in the spiritual journeys of many Namibians and beyond.

Pastor Lukas Katende’s passion for serving his community extends beyond its borders, and he aims to create positive change in Namibia and in the lives and minds of people who come into contact with his ministry.

Through their unwavering commitment to their faith and their communities, both Robinah and Pastor Lukas Katende have left a lasting legacy that serves as an inspiration to us all.

