Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of Bob ‘The Boomer’ Brown?

Remembering Bob Brown: The Hall of Fame Offensive Tackle Passes Away at 81

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, Bob Brown, who passed away on Friday at the age of 81. Known for his aggressive playing style, Brown was a six-time Pro Bowler and part of the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team.

A Glittering Career

Brown was drafted 2nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1964 NFL draft and 4th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 1964 AFL draft. He played in the league from 1964-1973 for the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the College Hall of Fame in 1993. The Nebraska Cornhuskers permanently retired Brown’s jersey No. 64 in his honor in 2004.

Bob Brown’s Passing

Bob Brown suffered a stroke in April and had been in a rehabilitation center since then, according to his wife, Cecelia Brown. Brown passed away in his sleep with his friends and family by his side.

Remembering a Legend

The Hall of Fame President Jim Porter expressed sadness over the passing of one of the greats of the NFL. Porter said in his statement, “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.

“Yet, off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004.”

Even legendary head coach John Madden was amazed by the competitive spirit of Bob Brown during his tenure with the Oakland Raiders. Madden said that Bob was one of the most aggressive linemen that he had ever seen.

A Loss for the NFL World

The passing of Bob Brown is a loss for the NFL world. He was a true legend and one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time. Brown’s aggressive playing style and competitive spirit will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

