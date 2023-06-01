Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of bodybuilder Mighty Mike Quinn?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The End of an Era: The Passing of Bodybuilding Legend Mike Quinn

Bodybuilding fans around the world are in mourning today as news spreads of the passing of Mike Quinn, one of the most famous bodybuilders of all time. The news came as a shock to many, as Quinn’s death was unexpected.

Mighty Mike Quinn – A Bodybuilding Icon

Mike Quinn, also known as “Mighty” Mike Quinn, was a prominent figure in professional bodybuilding throughout the 1980s. Born on November 18, 1961, Quinn made his bodybuilding debut at the 1981 AAU Mr. America competition, where he took home the Teen title overall and finished 10th in the heavyweight division.

Quinn went on to compete at the national amateur level and received his IFBB pro card by winning the 1987 NPC USA overall title. He made his professional debut in 1988, finishing fourth in the Detroit Pro Championships.

Quinn went on to compete in 10 competitions in 1988, finishing in the top seven in all of them. His best placing came in his debut Mr. Olympia competition, where he finished sixth. Quinn went on to participate in the Olympia again in 1989 and 1990, finishing sixth and eleventh, respectively.

Despite never taking home a prize in a professional competition, Quinn had a large following abroad. He joined the World Bodybuilding Federation in 1991 after quitting the International Federation of Bodybuilders, but only participated in one competition under the WBF brand, placing 12th at the WBF Grand Prix. The business failed within a year, and Quinn submitted an application to rejoin the IFBB.

In 1993, Quinn made another appearance on an IFBB stage and finished outside the top 15 at the Night of Champions. He competed in his final Mr. Olympia in 1994, finishing outside the top 15. Quinn returned to the stage in 1999 for two performances after a five-year absence, placing outside the top 15 at the Night of Champions and World Pro Championships.

A Life Remembered

The news of Mike Quinn’s passing was confirmed by his sister Kellie, who posted on Facebook on May 30, 2023. The statement did not specify when Quinn passed away, only that he had been battling an unspecified illness.

Quinn is survived by his mother and sister, as well as countless fans around the world who will remember him for his incredible physique and his contributions to the sport of bodybuilding.

As news of Quinn’s passing spreads, fans are sending their condolences to his family and sharing memories of his life and career. May his soul Rest in Peace, and may his legacy live on in the world of bodybuilding for years to come.

Conclusion

The passing of Mike Quinn is a loss for the bodybuilding community and for fans around the world. His incredible physique and his contributions to the sport of bodybuilding will never be forgotten.

As we remember Mike Quinn’s life and career, let us also take a moment to appreciate the impact he had on the world of bodybuilding and the inspiration he provided to countless fans around the world. Rest in Peace, Mighty Mike Quinn.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :Mighty Mike Quinn Bodybuilder Death Cause? What Happened To Him?/