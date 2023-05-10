Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of Brazilian politician David Miranda?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Miranda: Brazilian Politician Passes Away at 37

It is with great sadness that we share the news of David Miranda’s passing. The Brazilian politician and former federal congressman representing the state of Rio de Janeiro died on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 at the age of 37.

The Cause of David Miranda’s Death

According to reports, David Miranda had been hospitalized at Clinica Sao Vicente in Gavea since August 6th, 2022, for a gastrointestinal infection. He was later diagnosed with a series of successive infections, including sepsis. He spent nine months in intensive care before passing away. Further details about his cause of death have not yet been released.

A Brief Biography of David Miranda

David Michael dos Santos Miranda was born on May 10th, 1985, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a member of the Democratic Labour Party (PDT) and served as a federal deputy from February 2019 to February 2023. Prior to this, he was a councillor in office from January 2017 to February 2019. He was also a member of the PSOL political party from 2014 to 2022.

In 2019, Time Magazine named him as one of the world’s next generation of new leaders. He was married to Glenn Greenwald since 2005 and was the father of two children.

Tributes Pour in for David Miranda

David Miranda’s death has left many in shock, and tributes have been pouring in from friends, family, and colleagues. Social media platforms have been flooded with condolences and messages of support for his loved ones.

Many well-known public figures have also shared their condolences, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The exact details of his funeral and final rites have not yet been announced.

Conclusion

The passing of David Miranda is a great loss to Brazil, and his contributions to the country will be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

