Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of Influencer Flavia Big Big?

26-Year-Old Transgender Influencer Flávia Big Big Passes Away

On May 8, 2023, Flávia Big Big, a 26-year-old Brazilian social media influencer, passed away. Her death was confirmed by the Onofre Lopes University Hospital in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, where she had been receiving treatment. Flávia’s sister, Fabiola Gomes, announced her passing on social media, stating that “Our Big’s suffering is over” and that Flávia was now with her heavenly father. The news of her death was met with an outpouring of condolences from her fans and fellow social media celebrities.

What Happened to Flávia Big Big?

In February, Flávia was diagnosed with lymphoma and had been receiving treatment at Hospital Giselda Trigueiro (HGT). However, due to her deteriorating condition, she was transferred to the University Hospital Onofre Lopes. On April 14, Flávia underwent pericardial drainage surgery, which led to her being intubated due to a severe condition that developed after the surgery. According to her sister, the first few days after the surgery were problematic, and Flávia had to be intubated again on April 14. She remained under anesthesia for the last ten days of her life.

Who Was Flávia Big Big?

Flávia Big Big was a native of Natal and had amassed a following of 250,000 on Instagram alone. In 2021, she had over 380 million TikTok views, making her the most-watched trans woman in the world. Known for her entertaining content and viral memes, Flávia’s upbeat personality and humble demeanor made her a beloved figure in Brazil.

Flávia’s Battle with Cancer

Flávia’s cancer diagnosis came as a shock to her fans and followers, who had grown accustomed to her lively and energetic persona online. Her battle with cancer was a difficult one, with Flávia experiencing lung problems, anemia, and other health issues in addition to her lymphoma diagnosis. Despite her struggles, Flávia remained positive during her treatment, sharing updates with her followers on social media and thanking them for their support.

The Legacy of Flávia Big Big

Flávia’s passing is a tragic loss for her fans and the LGBTQ+ community in Brazil. As a transgender influencer, Flávia had become a symbol of hope and empowerment for many. Her success in the social media sphere was a testament to the power of representation and visibility, and her legacy will continue to inspire others in the years to come. Flávia’s passing is a reminder of the importance of access to healthcare and support for those battling cancer and other illnesses. May her memory serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew her and loved her.

