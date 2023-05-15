Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of Kimbo Slice?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Kimbo Slice?

Kimbo Slice, whose real name was Kevin Ferguson, was an American mixed martial artist and boxer. He was born on February 8, 1974, in Nassau, Bahamas, and later moved to the United States. Kimbo gained popularity through street fights that were recorded and shared on the internet. Before his fighting career, Kimbo worked various jobs, including being a bouncer and a bodyguard. His reputation grew when videos of his street fights went viral, showcasing his raw power and fighting skills.

Kimbo Slice’s Fighting Career

These street fights attracted millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube. In 2007, Kimbo made his professional MMA debut, fighting in organizations such as EliteXC, Strikeforce, and Bellator. He was known for his intimidating physique, heavy punches, and willingness to engage in stand-up brawls. While he faced criticism for his limited technical abilities, Kimbo’s entertaining style attracted a large fan base. In addition to MMA, Kimbo Slice also pursued a career in professional boxing.

He had his first official boxing match in 2011 and won his first seven bouts by knockout. However, his boxing career was cut short when he died unexpectedly on June 6, 2016, at the age of 42 due to heart failure. Kimbo Slice’s impact on combat sports extends beyond his record in the ring.

He played a crucial role in popularizing MMA by attracting mainstream attention through his street-fighting videos. Despite his relatively short professional career, Kimbo’s charismatic personality and exciting fighting style made him a recognizable figure in the combat sports world.

What Happened to Kimbo Slice?

Kimbo Slice was admitted to a hospital in Margate, Florida, on June 5, 2016, for medical care. The following day, on June 6, 2016, at the age of 42, he tragically passed away while still in the hospital. The cause of his untimely death was reported as heart failure. This unexpected news sent shockwaves through the combat sports community and saddened his fans worldwide.

In the wake of Kimbo Slice’s passing, Scott Coker, the CEO of Bellator MMA, expressed his profound grief and condolences. Coker referred to Kimbo as a cherished member of the Bellator family, emphasizing the significant impact Kimbo had made within the organization. His words reflected the deep sense of loss felt by those who knew and worked with Kimbo Slice, highlighting his importance and popularity in the world of mixed martial arts.

Moreover, an autopsy conducted after his death revealed an additional health complication. It was discovered that Kimbo Slice had a mass on his liver. While the specific details and implications of the mass were not disclosed in the rephrasing, this finding underscored the complexity of the circumstances surrounding his passing and added to the overall sense of tragedy.

How did Kimbo Slice Die?

Kimbo Slice, whose real name was Kevin Ferguson, passed away on June 6, 2016, at the age of 42. The cause of his death was heart failure. He had been admitted to a hospital in Margate, Florida, the day before his passing, seeking medical treatment. The sudden and unexpected nature of his death came as a shock to his fans and the combat sports community.

At the time of Kimbo Slice’s death, plans were being made to arrange transportation for him to the Cleveland Clinic, where he would have awaited a heart transplant. The rapid deterioration of his condition came as a shock, but the existence of underlying medical issues related to his heart was not unexpected. Kimbo had been dealing with high blood pressure for several years and had been taking medication to manage it.

Kimbo Slice married L. Shontae in May 1994, and they had three children together: RaeChelle, Kevin II, and Kevinah. They also became grandparents to three grandsons named Kevin III, Akieno, and Kimbo-Legacy, as well as a granddaughter named Isis. Kevin Jr., one of Kimbo’s children, followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in mixed martial arts. In addition to his children with L. Shontae, Kimbo Slice had a son named Kevlar and a daughter named Kassandra. He also had two stepdaughters, Rae’Chelle from his first marriage, and Kiara.

Kimbo Slice Death Cause

On June 5, 2016, Kimbo Slice was admitted to a hospital near his residence in Coral Springs, Florida. Unfortunately, he succumbed to heart failure shortly after experiencing the initial symptoms. He was just 42 years old at the time of his passing and still under contract with Bellator, which added to the tragic nature of his loss.

The MMA community mourned the departure of a beloved figure, considering Kimbo Slice a cult hero. Kimbo Slice left a lasting impact in the world of mixed martial arts and became one of the most recognizable names in UFC history. His influence was far-reaching, serving as an inspiration for numerous fighters, with Jorge Masvidal being a notable example.

Kimbo Slice embodied the aspirations and dreams of many aspiring fighters, demonstrating that through sheer determination and willpower, it was possible to rise to become an MMA hero. Bellator president Scott Coker officially confirmed the news of Kimbo Slice’s death.

Conclusion

Kimbo Slice was a larger-than-life figure in the world of mixed martial arts. He rose to fame through his street-fighting videos, which showcased his raw power and fighting skills. Despite criticism for his limited technical abilities, Kimbo’s exciting style and charismatic personality made him a fan favorite. His untimely death in 2016 shocked the combat sports community and left a void that is still felt today. However, his legacy lives on, inspiring future generations of fighters to chase their dreams with the same determination and willpower that Kimbo Slice embodied throughout his career.

