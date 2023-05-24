Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of Mary Tyler Moore’s son?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mary Tyler Moore’s Tragic Loss: Coping with the Death of Her Only Child

Mary Tyler Moore was a renowned artist who left an indelible mark on American television with her roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. However, not many know that the Emmy-winning star suffered a devastating personal tragedy that changed her life forever. Moore’s only child, Richie Meeker, died in 1980 at the age of 24, leaving her shattered and struggling to cope with her grief.

Who was Richie Meeker?

Richie Meeker was born on July 3, 1956, to Mary Tyler Moore and her first husband, Richard Meeker. The couple was married in 1955 when Moore was just 18 years old, and she became pregnant soon after. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1962. Later that year, Moore married Grant Tinker, her second husband, with whom she remained until their divorce in 1981.

After attending the University of Southern California, Richie lived in a house with roommates near campus. He worked at the post office at CBS Studios and was an avid gun collector.

How did Richie Meeker die?

On October 14, 1980, Richie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his home. His roommate, Judy Vasquez, later revealed that he was loading and unloading a shotgun when it went off accidentally. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office ruled his death an accident.

How did Mary Tyler Moore cope with her grief?

Losing her only child was a devastating blow for Moore, who struggled to come to terms with her grief. In her 1995 memoir, After All, she recalled the day she learned of Richie’s death. She wrote, “I was woken up by the phone. It was Grant… ‘If you’re standing, you should sit down… This is Richie. He is dead.’”

Moore coped with her grief by scattering Richie’s ashes in the Owens River in California. She wrote, “The water was clear and high when I knelt over it. I opened the container and poured it into the rushing water. What should have been a prayer became an indignant demand. ‘You take care of him,’ I shouted to the sky.”

Mary Tyler Moore’s Legacy

Mary Tyler Moore passed away on January 25, 2017, at the age of 80, from complications of cardiopulmonary arrest and pneumonia. She left behind a third husband, Dr. Robert Levine, whom she married in 1983. Moore’s legacy as a groundbreaking actress and producer lives on, but her personal tragedy serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while we can.

Mary Tyler Moore’s son Richie Meeker Richie Meeker cause of death Mary Tyler Moore’s tragic loss Richie Meeker obituary Mary Tyler Moore’s grief over losing her son

News Source : USA TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :How did Mary Tyler Moore’s son die? The death of Richie Meeker/