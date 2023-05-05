Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Death of NBA Player Lance Blanks?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks Cause Of Death: How Did The NBA Player Die?

Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks passed away at the age of 56, leaving behind a legacy in the basketball world. Blanks played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA and was also an executive for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. He was also an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. Blanks’ death was unexpected, and the cause of his passing is currently unknown.

Blanks’ Career and Accomplishments

Lance Blanks played college basketball for the University of Texas Longhorns and helped the team reach the Elite Eight in 1990. After college, he was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft. Blanks played several seasons in Europe, including Italy, Spain, and Greece, before retiring from playing.

In 2005, Blanks was hired as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, where he worked for four seasons. He was also an executive for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Blanks was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007 and began working as an analyst for ESPN and the Longhorn Network.

Lance Blanks Cause of Death

The cause of Lance Blanks’ death is currently unknown, and there have been no reports of any health issues he may have had. His passing was unexpected, leaving fans and the basketball community in shock. Blanks was in good health before his death, according to reports.

Remembering Lance Blanks

Lance Blanks was remembered by his daughter Riley Blanks Reed as her teacher, idol, and best friend. She expressed how much she loved and respected him and how he carried his family and friends on his selfless shoulders. Riley mentioned that although the path ahead is dark without him, he trusted her and her sister to carry on the family’s legacy.

Joe Dumars, a former Detroit Piston and current NBA executive, stated that Lance Blanks was a shining example to all who knew him. He also expressed how privileged he felt to have been one of Blanks’ closest friends. Joe added, “I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me. His legacy will be carried on by his family and all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Blanks’ father, Sidney “Sugar Bear” Blanks Sr., was a former NFL running back for the New England Patriots and Houston Oilers. In honor of his father’s legacy, Lance was involved in community affairs, business, and real estate projects in his father’s hometown of Del Rio, Texas.

In Conclusion

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and executive. His contributions to the sport and his community will not be forgotten. Blanks was a shining example of selflessness and respect, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. The cause of his death remains unknown, but his memory will live on forever.

