Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Death of Negros Oriental Governor?

Guido Reyes Death: How Did Negros Oriental Governor Die?

Guido Reyes was a well-known Filipino politician who recently served as the governor of Negros Oriental Province in the Central Visayas Region. He assumed the office of governor upon the death of Governor Roel Degamo on March 4, 2023, in the Pamplona massacre. However, his death came less than three months after assuming the governorship, leaving everyone in shock and grief.

The Cause of Death

His actual death cause has not been shared, but it is said that he was battling with an illness. According to Provincial administrator Karen Molas, Reyes had been having health problems even before becoming governor. Despite that, the family had not disclosed exactly what Guido’s health issues were. According to a report, Reyes took his last breath on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital, where the governor was receiving treatment for a terminal illness.

Obituary and Funeral Details

Guido Reyes obituary has already taken over the internet following his death at the age of 62. The news of Reyes’ demise came as a shock to the world, and everyone is sharing their condolence messages as his passing has left them shattered. Following the death of Reyes, people are also concerned about Guido’s funeral and memorial services. However, none of these details have been published yet. As fans and well-wishers are concerned about it, the official statement will surely get updated soon.

Guido Reyes Health Condition Before Death

Guido Reyes was dealing with a terminal illness, but the actual health issue has not been revealed. There were no public records of Guido having series health issues, but his recent passing has shocked everyone. Due to the lack of information, more facts regarding his health condition can’t be shared. However, more details will get updated in the future. As Guido is no more in this world, Genius Celebs also pay their heartfelt condolence to the whole family, friends, and close ones.

The death of Guido Reyes has left a void in the political field, and he will always be remembered for his contributions and services to the country. May his soul rest in peace.

