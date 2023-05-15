Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Death of NZ’s Billy Guyton?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NZ Rugby Player Billy Guyton Passes Away at 33

The rugby community is in mourning following the untimely death of New Zealand rugby player, Billy Guyton. The talented halfback played for several teams throughout his career, including Tasman, North Otago, and the Māori All Blacks. On May 15, 2023, news broke that Guyton had passed away at the age of 33, leaving fans and fellow players devastated.

Billy Guyton’s Rugby Career

Billy Guyton had an impressive rugby career, which began with three years playing for North Otago in the Heartland Championship. In 2013, he joined Tasman Mako, where he played for several seasons before signing with the Hurricanes for the 2014 Super Rugby season. Although his game time was limited with the Hurricanes, he was later signed as a replacement for the Crusaders in the 2015 Super Rugby season.

Guyton’s skills on the field earned him a spot on the Māori All Blacks team for their end-of-year tour to the Northern Hemisphere in October 2016. He also played for the New Zealand Heartland XV at Fullback and Wing positions, showcasing his versatility as a player.

The Loss of Billy Guyton

On May 15, 2023, news broke of Billy Guyton’s passing, sending shockwaves throughout the rugby community. The exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, and it remains unclear whether it was a suicide or an accident. Regardless of the cause, the loss of such a talented young athlete has devastated fans and fellow players alike.

Many of Guyton’s former teammates and opponents took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his career. Tasman Rugby Union also released a statement expressing their deep sadness and condolences to Guyton’s family and friends.

Billy Guyton’s Legacy

Although his time on the field may have been cut short, Billy Guyton’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His impressive rugby career and skills as a halfback will not be forgotten, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered by fans and players alike.

The loss of Billy Guyton is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. The rugby community mourns the loss of one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Guyton’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

