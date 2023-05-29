Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Death of NZ’s Emma Eyles?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emma Eyles’ Death: A Shocking Loss for the World

Emma Eyles was a 41-year-old woman from New Zealand who was beloved by many. She was a local horse rider, and her death has left the equestrian scene in mourning. Emma’s sudden passing has shocked everyone, and people are eager to know more about her life and legacy.

How Did Emma Eyles Die?

Emma Eyles passed away at the age of 41 after a short battle with terminal Cancer. Her family and friends shared the tragic news on social media, revealing that she had just celebrated her 41st birthday. Emma had been sick for the last few weeks, and after several tests, she was diagnosed with Cancer. Her Cancer had spread from her bowel to her liver, and despite a brief battle, Emma passed away on May 28, 2023.

Emma Eyles’ Obituary and Funeral Details

Emma’s obituary has already been shared by her family, but the funeral details have not yet been announced. Tributes are pouring in, and many people are showing support for her 10-year-old daughter, Monroe. The New Zealand Equestrian Scene is organizing a horse race show as a fundraiser to support Monroe, and a Give a Little page has been set up to raise funds as well. Emma’s obituary has been shared on social media, and many people are mourning the loss of a beautiful soul taken far too soon.

Who Was Emma Eyles?

Emma Eyles was a single mother to her 10-year-old daughter, Monroe. Originally from Nelson, New Zealand, Emma was residing in Christchurch at the time of her passing. She worked at Red Raspberry Beauty Therapy and had previously worked at Trendez and Specsavers Riccarton Mall. Emma was a passionate horse rider and had been associated with Hutton Race Stables since October 19, 2021. She was also a multi-talented woman who had worked at various establishments, including Beautique, Soul Pattinson Chemist, Priceline Pharmacy (Australia), and Chemist Warehouse. Emma was close to her daughter and often shared pictures of her on her Facebook page.

Final Thoughts

Emma Eyles’ death has left a void in the hearts of many. Her passion for horse riding and her love for her daughter were just a few of the things that made her so special. Emma’s legacy will live on through the memories she has left with her family and friends. As the world mourns her loss, we extend our deepest sympathies to Emma’s family and friends.

Emma Eyles Cause of Death Emma Eyles Obituary Emma Eyles Funeral Emma Eyles Memorial Emma Eyles Legacy

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :NZ Emma Eyles Death and Obituary: How Did She Die?/