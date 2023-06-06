Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of radio host Becky Palmer? Tribute to longtime B104.7 personality at 68.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Radio Host Becky Palmer Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Recent reports claim that a well-known radio host, Becky Palmer, lost her life after battling severe cancer for years. On May 15, 2023, at the age of 68, after a bout with cancer, Becky Palmer, a well-known American broadcast executive and radio host, passed away.

Becky Palmer’s Career

Becky Palmer began her career with WRRB and 620 WHEN in Syracuse, New York, and later worked for WSEN-Radio and B104.47. Her radio career was long and fruitful. She worked with the late Ron Bee and Tom Owens to co-host the top local morning show on B104.7 for over 20 years beginning in the 1990s.

Cause of Death

Becky Palmer was a breast cancer survivor but recently became ill and was diagnosed with cancer again, according to her daughter Alana Hirt. She died in New York, near her family’s camp.

Tributes Pour In

The loss of Becky Palmer has left a void in the hearts of her listeners, co-workers, and family members. Becky Palmer was a valued member of the downtown New York community. She received several CMA and ACM Personality and Station of the Year nominations throughout her long career. Ron and Becky were voted CMA Personalities of the Year in 2004, and Becky was a member of the ACM Radio Station of the Year team in 2014.

Remembering Becky Palmer

Becky Palmer was the daughter of a radio host and a huge fan of country music. She was a breast cancer survivor and received the New York State Media Award from the American Cancer Society in 1990 and 1991. Her contributions to the radio industry and the community will be remembered forever.

Conclusion

The passing of Becky Palmer is a loss for the radio industry and the community. Her long career and contributions to the industry have left a lasting impact. Becky Palmer will be remembered for her talent, personality, and dedication to the radio industry.

