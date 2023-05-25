Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of Swiss singer Tina Turner?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner: Remembering the Queen of Rock’n’Roll

The world mourns the passing of the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, on May 24, 2023. The iconic singer, known as the Queen of Rock’n’Roll, enchanted millions of fans worldwide with her music and her boundless passion for life.

Turner’s representatives announced her death via her Instagram accounts, but they did not provide any details about the cause of her passing. The official statement expressed heartfelt condolences to her family and paid tribute to her extraordinary legacy: “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Over the years, Turner had faced many challenges in her personal life, including multiple life-threatening illnesses. In her 2018 memoir, My Love Story, she revealed that she had suffered a stroke in 2013, which affected her ability to walk. She also had high blood pressure issues, which she reportedly treated with homeopathic medication.

In 2016, Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and underwent surgery to remove part of her intestine. She also suffered from kidney failure due to hypertension, and initially, she could not find a donor. She had even considered assisted suicide as an option to end her suffering and had signed up as a member of Exit International, a non-profit organization that advocates the legalization of voluntary euthanasia and assisted suicide.

However, in 2017, Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach, donated one of his kidneys to her, and the successful kidney transplant brought her some relief. Still, she continued to struggle with her health, and her body kept trying to reject the new kidney, which is not uncommon after a transplant.

In addition to her health issues, Turner also suffered the loss of her two biological sons, Craig and Ronnie, who passed away in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Despite all the hardships she faced, Turner remained an inspiration to millions of fans worldwide, who admired her resilience, courage, and talent.

Turner’s career spanned several decades, and she was one of the most influential black artists of all time. She received 12 Grammy Awards, including eight competitive wins, three “Hall of Fame” honors, and one lifetime achievement accolade. Her music, which fused rock, soul, and R&B, inspired generations of musicians and fans and solidified her position as the Queen of Rock’n’Roll.

Turner’s life story was also one of triumph over adversity. She had survived an abusive relationship at the hands of her early duo partner and first husband, Ike Turner, and had gone on to achieve great success as a solo artist. She was a trailblazer for women in the music industry, breaking barriers and paving the way for others to follow.

As we mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and legacy and remember her as one of the greatest singers of all time. Tina Turner will always be Simply the Best.

