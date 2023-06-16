Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Death of Taylor Ann Green’s Brother?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Taylor Ann Green’s Brother’s Cause of Death?

The Green family has made a decision to maintain the privacy surrounding the details of Worth’s death at this time. Although it can be distressing for fans to learn about the untimely passing of someone so young, it is important to respect the family’s wishes for privacy. Based on the available information, it can be inferred that Worth’s death was not a result of natural causes or a known chronic illness, as such details would likely have been disclosed if that were the case.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Taylor Ann and Worth’s sister, Catie, have been dealing with their own health challenges. In 2017, Catie was diagnosed with two types of ovarian cancer. After undergoing several months of treatment, she was able to overcome the illness. However, in May 2022, Taylor Ann shared the unfortunate news that the cancer had returned, and Catie would once again have to undergo treatment to combat it.

In response to inquiries about the cause of Worth’s death, no official statements have been made by the family.

Who was Taylor Ann Green’s Brother?

Worth Green, the brother of Southern Charm cast member Taylor Ann Green, was born on June 2, 1987, in Asheville, North Carolina. He was the eldest child of Richard and Leslie Dark Green. Worth attended Subhawk Academy and graduated in 2005. He later earned his degree from East Carolina University in 2009.

After completing his studies, Worth moved to South Korea, where he taught English as a second language. He had a passion for traveling and enjoyed a trip to Ireland with his friends. He also developed an interest in golf.

The family has organized a celebration of life service for Worth, which will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the North Carolina Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory.

Worth’s obituary describes him as a vibrant, outgoing, and loving individual who lived life to the fullest. He had a warm and welcoming personality and easily made connections with people. Worth had an adventurous spirit and cherished spending time with his loved ones at Lake James. He had a close bond with his family and was a caring and supportive older brother to his sisters.

The obituary also mentions Worth’s girlfriend, Caroline, whom he recently met and planned a future with. The Southern Charm star’s brother is survived by his parents, sisters, paternal grandmother, maternal grandparents, uncles, aunts, and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that people spend time with their own family and friends and make donations to a charity of their choice in Worth’s memory.

It is notable that Taylor Ann Green is the second Southern Charm cast member to experience the loss of a sibling in 2023. Olivia Flowers, another cast member, lost her brother Conner in February. Conner, born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1990, passed away after battling Lyme disease for over two decades. The new season of Southern Charm is expected to return later this year after wrapping up its eighth season in October 2022.

How Did Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Die?

The exact cause of Worth Green’s death has not been revealed by his family. However, there has been speculation suggesting Lyme Disease as a potential cause, although it is likely a case of mistaken identity. The comment linking Worth’s death to Lyme Disease may have confused it with the earlier loss of Olivia Flowers’ brother, who passed away from the disease earlier in the year. Thus, it is unlikely that Worth’s death was related to Lyme Disease.

The Green family has chosen to maintain privacy regarding the circumstances of Worth’s passing. Worth Green was known for his vibrant and outgoing personality. He was an adventurous individual who loved traveling and had resided in South Korea, teaching English after completing his academic journey.

Worth had a close bond with his family, particularly his sisters, whom he protected and cheered on. He also had a girlfriend named Caroline, with whom he had planned a future. Worth’s obituary described him as someone who lived life to the fullest, bringing love and joy to all those around him. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to be made in Worth’s memory to a charity of choice, emphasizing the importance of spending time with loved ones.

