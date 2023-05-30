Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of the famous journalist and broadcaster?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The sudden and unexpected death of Eusebius McKaiser, a renowned political analyst, broadcaster, author, and social critic, has sent shockwaves through social media. McKaiser passed away while going about his daily activities, leaving behind a legacy of insightful political commentary and intellectual work.

Born on March 28, 1978, in a colored township in Grahamstown, Cape Province, McKaiser attended Graeme College and St. Mary’s Primary School before pursuing higher education at Rhodes University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in law and philosophy, an honors degree, and a master’s degree in philosophy with a thesis on moral objectivity, all with distinction. He also received a Rhodes Scholarship to attend the University of Oxford, where he worked on a doctoral project in moral philosophy.

Throughout his career, McKaiser contributed to numerous publications such as the Mail & Guardian, Sunday Times, Foreign Policy, Guardian, New York Times, and Business Day, where he penned a weekly column. He also authored three books about South African politics and society and worked as a political and social analyst at the Wits Centre for Ethics and the University of Johannesburg Centre for the Study of Democracy. He was recognized as a well-respected political activist and a master of broaching touchy subjects, speaking his thoughts, and being truthful.

McKaiser’s sudden death was confirmed by his manager Jackie Strydom, who stated that he passed away on May 30, 2023, at the age of 45, following what appeared to be an epileptic seizure. His passing has left many saddened by the loss of a great journalist with unwavering moral principles.

Tributes have poured in from friends, political parties, coworkers, and fans, honoring McKaiser’s legacy and the impact he had on the community. The Democratic Alliance (DA) extended its heartfelt condolences, while his former employer, 702, expressed deep sadness and condolences to his loved ones.

In conclusion, Eusebius McKaiser’s sudden passing has left a void in the political and intellectual community that will be hard to fill. He will be remembered for his insightful commentary, intellectual work, and commitment to fighting racism and homophobia. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones, family, and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Eusebius McKaiser.

