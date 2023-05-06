Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of TikToker Kaylee Massey’s daughter Poppy?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Heartbreaking Demise of Poppy Massey

The news of 15-month-old Poppy Massey’s death broke the internet, leaving her followers and fans in shock. The mother-daughter duo, Kaylee and Poppy, had amassed over 360k followers on TikTok and had over 6.7 million likes on their posts.

Announcement of Poppy’s Death

Kaylee Massey announced Poppy’s death on her social media accounts on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a tearful TikTok video, Kaylee revealed that they had returned home from the hospital without Poppy, who had passed away the previous day. She described her daughter’s passing as peaceful and revealed that Poppy’s body was now perfect.

Kaylee did not reveal the cause of Poppy’s death in the video, but she had previously disclosed that Poppy had an extremely rare genetic condition called TBCD, which had shortened her life expectancy to 3-5 years.

Poppy’s Illness

In the days leading up to Poppy’s death, her parents were by her side. Kaylee had shared in one of her videos that Poppy was not feeling well and had a high fever. They had taken her to the children’s ER, where doctors found small bits of pneumonia in her lungs.

Outpouring of Love and Support

The news of Poppy’s death was met with an outpouring of love and support from her followers and fans on social media. Many expressed their condolences and shared their memories of Poppy.

One user wrote, “Rest in paradise, little angel! so sorry for your loss. poppy was loved by thousands. what an impact she made in those 15 months. going to go watch some poppy videos and remember her.” Another user commented, “I am so sorry. We all absolutely loved Poppy because this entire account was a love story about her. I can’t imagine that hole in your heart.”

Final Thoughts

Poppy Massey’s short life may have been filled with challenges, but it was also filled with love and joy. Her impact on social media was significant, and her followers and fans will remember her fondly. Poppy’s legacy will continue to live on through her mother’s social media accounts and the memories she left behind.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Kaylee Massey: How did TikToker’s daughter Poppy Massey die?/