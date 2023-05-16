Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of William Malecela, son of Tanzanian Prime Minister?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William Malecela, son of former Tanzanian Prime Minister John Malecela, passes away

Recently, news about the death of William Malecela, also known as Lemutuz, son of former Tanzanian Prime Minister John Malecela, has gone viral over the internet. The public is curious to know more about his life and the reason behind his sudden demise. In this article, we will provide all the necessary details about William Malecela’s death and shed light on the life of his father, John Malecela.

John Malecela’s Profile

John Samuel Malecela, born on April 19, 1934, in Buigiri, Chamwino District, Dodoma, served as Tanzania’s prime minister from November 1990 to December 1994. He has been a member of the CCM Central Committee since 1995 and served as vice-chairman of the CCM from 1995 to 2007. John Malecela is one of Tanzania’s most experienced politicians.

Despite his extensive experience, he failed to get his party’s endorsement for the presidential nomination in 1995 and 2005.

William Malecela’s Death

William Malecela, the son of John Malecela, passed away recently. His stepmother, Anne Kilango Malecela, who represents Same East (CCM) in parliament, confirmed his passing. William was a well-known blogger, both inside and outside of Tanzania, and was the proprietor of the Lemutuz website and online television.

According to his close friend Kinjekitile Kingunge, William would receive his respects on May 15 at Karimjee Grounds and be buried in Dodoma on a day between Wednesday and Thursday. “His father, John Malecela, is supposed to arrive in Dar es Salaam this evening. We are awaiting his arrival. Then we will know if our loved one will be buried on Wednesday or Thursday in his eternal home,” he stated.

When asked about the potential cause of William’s death, Kingunge said that he had cardiac issues. “Our brother has heart issues but was healthy up until yesterday night; this morning he felt bad and was transported to a Mnazi Mmoja hospital, which is close to his home.

Conclusion

The sudden death of William Malecela has shocked the public, and his father’s arrival in Dar es Salaam has intensified the news. John Malecela is one of Tanzania’s most experienced politicians, and his son’s demise has left the public curious about his family’s life. We hope that the family finds solace during these difficult times.

News Source : Techverdant

Source Link :How did John Malecela son William Malecela die? Tanzanian Prime Minister son passed away/