Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Mountain Biker’s Death?

Remembering Andre Hilliar: The King of the Mountain

The mountain biking community in New Zealand is in mourning after the passing of Andre Charles Hilliar. Known as the “king of the mountain,” Hilliar was a highly respected figure in the sport, with a reputation that extended beyond his hometown of Whangamata.

Death Cause

The cause of Hilliar’s death has not been disclosed, but it has been mentioned that he died doing what he loved. Hilliar was actively involved in the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park, where he participated in group rides and offered advice to fellow bikers during the park’s “Sunday Funday rides.”

Memorial Details

A service to commemorate Andre’s life will take place at noon on Wednesday, May 24th, at the Whangamata Golf Club. Attendees are encouraged to dress informally, with bike shorts or lycra being welcomed as a tribute to Andre’s passion. Instead of sending flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Whangamata Fire Brigade.

A temporary closure or restriction has been implemented in the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park, with the management requesting that visitors respect this closure and refrain from entering until further notice.

Whangamata Mountain Bike Park

The Whangamata Mountain Bike Park is a short distance from Whangamata Township on State Highway 25. It offers a diverse range of trails for riders of all skill levels, with nearly 30km of single trails, jumps, and flow sections ranging from Grade 2 to 5+. The park caters to thrill-seekers and families alike, with a mix of native bush, pine forest, and recently cleared areas.

Andre Hilliar’s passing is a great loss to the mountain biking community, but his legacy will live on. As the park management has stated, his laughter will always be remembered, and his presence felt on every climb.

