Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Twitch’s Demise? Stephen Boss’ Death by Suicide?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a beloved dancer, DJ, and actor who rose to fame through his appearances on So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was born on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama, and passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death and shared that he died by suicide.

tWitch’s cause of death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who found no signs of foul play. A suicide note was found at the scene, where tWitch was discovered in a motel room in Encino, California, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He had checked into the motel the day before and switched his phone to airplane mode, so no one could track him.

tWitch’s funeral was held on January 4, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, where he was buried in a small and intimate ceremony attended by close family. A celebration of life ceremony was held for close friends soon after. His wife, Allison Holker, has been receiving a lot of support and outpouring of love since his passing and has been strong for their three children.

In the months after tWitch’s death, Holker spoke about the strength her children have found in carrying on. She also shared that their children can all dance and that they may follow in their father’s footsteps. tWitch will be remembered as a talented dancer and performer who brought joy to many through his work. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and fans.

News Source : Jason Pham

Source Link :How Did Twitch Die? Stephen Boss Cause of Death, Did He Pass From Suicide?/