Dead – Death – Obituary News : What happened to Appu in Santhwanam?

Did Appu Jump? The Mystery of Santhwanam’s Missing Character

Santhwanam, the popular Malayalam soap opera, has been keeping its audience on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and complex characters. However, the latest episode has left fans with a cliffhanger – the disappearance of one of the show’s main characters, Appu.

The End of the Episode

At the end of the episode, the main problem was Appu’s missing. But no one realized that it was missing. Hari thinks that Appu went home without any trouble from Amaravati. Ambika is also at peace that Appu has gone to console himself even though his mind is troubled. Santhva people thought…

Speculations and Theories

With Appu’s sudden disappearance, fans have been speculating about what could have happened. Some believe that Appu may have jumped off a cliff, while others think that he may have been kidnapped or killed. However, there is no concrete evidence to support any of these theories.

One popular theory is that Appu may have committed suicide due to his troubled state of mind. In the previous episodes, Appu was shown to be struggling with depression and was often seen talking to himself. This has led fans to believe that he may have taken his own life.

Another theory is that Appu may have been kidnapped by someone from Amaravati, the village where the show is set. This theory is supported by the fact that Amaravati is known for its criminal activities and the characters in the show often talk about the dangers of living there.

The Impact on the Show

The disappearance of a central character like Appu is sure to have a significant impact on the show’s storyline. Appu’s character was an integral part of the show, and his absence is likely to affect the other characters and their relationships with each other.

Moreover, the show’s producers may have to make significant changes to the script to accommodate Appu’s absence. This could mean introducing new characters or changing the direction of the storyline entirely.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

The show’s depiction of Appu’s struggles with depression highlights the importance of mental health awareness in society. Depression and other mental health issues are prevalent in today’s world, and it is essential to address them openly and honestly.

The show’s efforts to bring attention to this issue are commendable and can help break down the stigma surrounding mental health problems. By showing how depression can affect anyone, regardless of their background or social status, Santhwanam can help create a more accepting and understanding society.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Appu has left fans of Santhwanam in suspense, and the theories surrounding his disappearance are still up in the air. However, the show’s commitment to raising awareness about mental health issues is admirable, and it is essential to continue these efforts in our society.

As we wait for the next episode of Santhwanam, let us remember the importance of mental health awareness and strive to create a more accepting and understanding society for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

News Source : Benita

Source Link :Did Appu jump into the river and die.. What happened, where is Appu? – where is appu santhwanam 2023 may 15 episode review/