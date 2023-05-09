Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Happened to David and Paudie’s Mom?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ellen Clifford’s Illness and Death Cause: A Tribute to a Devoted Mother and Kerry GAA Community Member

The passing of Ellen Clifford, mother of international footballers Paudie and David Clifford, has left the entire Kerry GAA community in sadness. Ellen, a kind lady who supported her children through the good times and the bad, was widely recognized throughout the Kerry GAA community. Her passing has left many wondering about her illness and health problems prior to her death.

Ellen Clifford came from an outstanding GAA family in Ballymacelligott, a town near Tralee. Her boyfriend, Dermot, was also greatly inspired by Fossa, a nearby club, where both of her devoted sons recently played for both clubs and at the international level. She was a devoted mother who frequently stood by the side of her husband and daughter Shelly at various significant events in recent years to encourage them.

On May 7, 2023, a moment of silence was given in her honor prior to Tipperary’s Munster Hurling Championship game versus Cork at Páirc U Chaoimh. Since the news of her passing spread, tributes have deluged social media, with many mourners offering their condolences to the Clifford family.

While it has been reported that Ellen Clifford died after a number of protracted illnesses, it is unknown what condition she was diagnosed with. The public is interested in learning more about her illness and health problems prior to her passing.

Beyond the members of the Fossa club in County Kerry, Ellen enjoyed widespread recognition throughout the Kerry GAA. She and her family went to Croke Park to watch Kerry win its 38th All-Ireland championship in July. She also witnessed the All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship match between Fossa and Stewartstown Harps’ victory.

Ellen Clifford’s passing has left the entire Kerry GAA community stunned and devastated, as well as her loved ones. She is survived by her devoted husband Dermot Clifford, her devoted daughter, and her beloved son Shelly. The Clifford family is going through a hard time, and the entire community is mourning her death.

In conclusion, Ellen Clifford’s illness and death cause have left many wondering about her health problems prior to her passing. She was a kind lady who stood by her kids through the good times and the bad, and her passing has left the entire Kerry GAA community in sadness. The public’s condolences are with the Clifford family during this difficult time.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :What happened To David and Paudie Mother?/