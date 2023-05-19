Dead – Death – Obituary News : “What Happened to Johnny Morgan? Cause of Death Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Johnny Morgan Cause of Death: Businessman and Politician Dies in Plane Crash

What Happened to Johnny Morgan?

On May 17th, 2023, reports were received by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas regarding an airplane that had lost altitude and potentially crashed in the southern part of the county. Johnny Morgan had departed from Oxford University Airport earlier that morning at 11:27 a.m. Later that afternoon, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the wreckage of the aircraft was discovered in a heavily forested area. Tragically, it was confirmed that Johnny Morgan had lost his life in the plane crash.

Delbert Hosemaan was the first to share the heartbreaking news of Johnny Morgan’s passing through a heartfelt tribute on his Facebook account. In his tribute, he expressed deep sadness over the loss of his dear friend, highlighting Johnny Morgan’s significant contributions as a successful businessman, influential political figure, and respected leader in both social and community circles.

How Did Johnny Morgan Die?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a plane that had taken off from Oxford University Airport crashed in Washington County, Arkansas, near Fayetteville. The pilot of the aircraft was identified as Johnny Morgan, the owner of Morgan White Group. Reports indicate that Morgan reported hearing a sputtering sound and subsequently lost radio contact shortly after 12:30 p.m. Following an extensive search effort lasting over three hours, rescue teams successfully located the plane and discovered Johnny Morgan deceased at the crash site. He was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

Who Was Johnny Morgan?

Johnny Morgan, hailing from Mississippi, was deeply passionate about public service from a young age. His political journey began after completing his education, during which he served as a senator for the state from 1983 to 1991. Following his senatorial term, Morgan dedicated eight years, starting in 2003, to working as a supervisor for Lafayette County.

Throughout his career, he garnered recognition for his unwavering commitment to enhancing education, advocating for accessible healthcare, and driving rural development initiatives. Morgan co-founded the Morgan White Group in 1987 alongside his then-business partner, David White.

Morgan’s tireless dedication to the welfare of his constituents and his relentless efforts to bring about positive change were evident throughout his professional trajectory. Well-liked and respected within both the political and business communities, Morgan became widely recognized in the state, particularly due to the annual “Good Ole Boys and Girls” event he hosted in his tractor shed next to Highway 7. Over the course of 25 years, this event has evolved into a significant gathering that aspiring politicians seeking votes in north Mississippi simply cannot miss.

