Dead – Death – Obituary News : What happened to journalist Tarek Fatah?

Tarek Fatah Death Rumors: The Truth Behind the News

Canadian-Pakistani journalist and author Tarek Fatah has been an influential figure in promoting LGBT rights, the separation of church and state, and a liberal interpretation of Islam. He has been an outspoken critic of the Pakistani political and religious establishment, and his controversial views have earned him both praise and death threats.

Recently, rumors about Tarek Fatah’s death began circulating on social media, causing many to express their condolences and pay tribute to the journalist. However, it turned out that the news was false, and Fatah is alive and well.

Early Life and Career

Tarek Fatah was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in a Punjabi Muslim family. He studied biochemistry at the University of Karachi and began his career as a reporter for the Karachi Sun. He later worked for Pakistan Television as an investigative journalist.

Fatah was a student leader in the 1960s and 1970s and was imprisoned twice by military governments. He later moved to Canada, where he continued his journalism career and became a prominent advocate for secularism and human rights.

Controversial Views and Death Threats

Tarek Fatah’s outspoken criticism of Islamic fundamentalism and his support for LGBT rights have made him a controversial figure in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries. He has received death threats from extremist groups and has been the target of several assassination attempts.

In February 2021, Fatah tweeted that he had received information about a plot to behead him. Earlier that year, a Muslim group in Bareilly had offered a bounty of Rs. 10 lakh for his execution.

Tarek Fatah’s Legacy

Despite the controversies surrounding his views, Tarek Fatah has been a respected voice in promoting secularism, human rights, and liberal values in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries. His books, including “Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State” and “The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism,” have been widely read and debated.

While the rumors of Tarek Fatah’s death turned out to be false, they served as a reminder of the importance of his work and the challenges he faces in promoting his views in a polarized and often hostile environment.

