Dead – Death – Obituary News : What happened to Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kyle Jacobs Obituary – Death: What Happened to Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs?

The Nashville music industry and country music fans were devastated to hear that Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country star Kellie Pickler, died on February 17, 2022. The Davidson County Medical Examiner in Nashville confirmed that Jacobs’ cause of death was suicide. The 49-year-old songwriter’s alleged suicide death is currently under investigation, and the authorities are trying to determine what caused him to take his own life.

The Autopsy Report

An autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country revealed that Kyle Jacobs died from an intraoral shotgun wound. The police received a 911 call from a residence on Sneed Road, and officers and members of the Nashville Fire Department responded. They found Jacobs dead in an upstairs bedroom/office from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife, Kellie Pickler, stated that she could not find her husband and immediately started looking for him. The door to the upper bedroom/office was locked, and she and her personal assistant couldn’t get it open, so the assistant called 911.

No Drugs Found in His System

According to the toxicology reports, there were no drugs in Jacobs’ system when he passed away. He had previously experienced “pseudo seizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.” Jacobs was known to be a heavy drinker, and his alcohol use might have contributed to his health problems.

A Shocking Loss

Kyle Jacobs’ death was a shock to his friends and colleagues in the music industry. Alecia Davis, who worked with Jacobs on “Extra,” said that his pals were “all stunned” by his death. “There’s no way they saw this coming,” she added. Jacobs was a well-respected songwriter who collaborated with some of the biggest names in country music, including Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.

A Loving Marriage

Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler were married for more than ten years. They met in 2007 when Jacobs co-wrote a song called “I Wonder” with Pickler. The song was about Pickler’s mother, who had abandoned her when she was a child. The couple worked together on several projects, including Pickler’s reality show “I Love Kellie Pickler,” where they played the lead roles for three seasons.

A Legacy in Country Music

Kyle Jacobs’ legacy in country music will live on through his songs and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry. He was a talented songwriter who had a gift for capturing the essence of country life in his lyrics. His sudden death has left a void in the Nashville music community, and his friends and colleagues will miss him dearly.

Final Thoughts

Kyle Jacobs’ death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the entire country music community. His legacy will live on through his music, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Kellie Pickler, and their loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :What Happened to Kellie Pickler husband, Kyle Jacobs ? – TOP INFO GUIDE/