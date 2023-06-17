Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Happened to TikTok Star Moon Dgaf After Monika Thakuri’s Suicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Monika Thakuri Suicide: What Happened To TikTok Star Moon Dgaf?

The tragic and sudden death of popular TikTok star Monika Thakuri, better known as ‘Moon Dgaf,’ has left the social media community in shock. The young influencer had established herself as force in the online space in the past few years. She had amassed an audience of over 1.3 million followers and earned a name for herself in the digital world.

What Happened To Tiktok Star Moon Dgaf?

On June 7th 2020, Monika’s brother announced the news of her sudden passing. Moon Dgaf had committed suicide, leaving the online world with an outpouring of grief and shock. To her fans, Monika had appeared to be a happy and positive individual.

Her friends and family reflected on her cheerful outlook, and many were at a loss to comprehend why the young star had taken such a drastic decision and made her exit from this world.

The Cause of Monika Thakuri Suicide

Though Monika had never discussed her inner battles with her followers, her brother went on to state that she had faced immense depression and anxiety. She had been seeking help with mental health issues and had been taking medications for a while.

Unfortunately, these demons that she was facing became too much for her to handle, and the beloved TikTok artist chose to take her own life. She left behind a family and friends who have been feeling helpless and completely shattered by her demise.

An Outpour of Sympathy and Grief

The community that formed around Moon Dgaf mourned her loss and allowed their admirers to create a platform to pay tribute to their fallen loved one. Thousands of messages of love and condolences flooded her socials as fans shared their feelings and shared memories of her life.

Monika Thakuri will be remembered for her warm spirit and kind heart. Her fans’ love and unceasing support during her time on earth will never be forgotten and will live on in the hearts and minds of her followers. To honor her memory, her fanbase has come together to share their love and deepest sympathies with her family and friends.

Conclusion

Monika Thakuri’s death has left many with a heavy heart, and has become a painful reminder of how important it is for each and every one of us to take care of our mental health. Her legacy will remain alive through her fans and the memories of those who have been fiercely loyal to her and admired her work. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to resources like PKB News for advice and guidance.

The Aftermath

On August 5th, 2020, the social media world was sent in to shock at the news of beloved TikTok star Moon Dgaf’s death, known to fans as Monika Thakuri. Rumors about the cause of Thakuri’s death circulated the internet and it was soon revealed that the TikTok star had committed suicide.

Monika Thakuri began her journey on the internet in 2019 with her fame growing on TikTok with dance videos and lip sync videos that caught the attention of her followers. Gradually, she became a popular face in the social media world, gaining thousands of followers and featured on many lists of TikTok influencers.

Subsequently, with fame and popularity came a lot of scrutiny from viewers and even trolls that stemmed from her sharing of mental health issues and suicidal thoughts. On July 28th, 2020, Thakuri responded to the hate by posting an Instagram Story stating that though her mental health had been in a bad state, she was trying to the best of her ability to be a strong fighter.

Just a week later, Monika Thakuri passed away in her home in Kathmandu, Nepal. Though the exact cause of her death was not disclosed immediately, speculation rose due to her mental health posts turning even more concerning. It was finally revealed that Monika Thakuri had committed suicide.

The news of Thakuri’s death sent the social media universe in to shock and promised awareness for the cause of mental health. Friends and family mourned her loss and began pushing for mental health conversations with the support of her fans.

It is clear to see that the internet community is increasingly becoming more aware of the reality of mental health illness and the stigma surrounding it. Wolfies, the management team of Thakuri even released a statement supporting the cause and encouraging her followers to seek help if they ever need it.

Though the loss of Monika Thakuri was devastating, her memory will live on in her followers and the many conversations that will arise from her death.

