Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Happened to WWE Legend The Iron Sheik?

WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81: Cause of Death Still Unknown

The wrestling world mourns the loss of one of its most iconic figures, The Iron Sheik, who passed away on June 7, 2023, at the age of 81. The news of his death was confirmed via a statement posted on Twitter, which described him as a “true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling.”

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was known for his notorious trash-talking and legendary matches against Hulk Hogan and Bob Backlund. His impact on the wrestling world is undeniable, and his fans are left wondering about the cause of his death.

The official cause of The Iron Sheik’s death has not been revealed yet. However, the former professional wrestler had a history of health issues, which included substance abuse and addiction. He reportedly started using crack, cocaine, steroids, and other substances at the beginning of his wrestling career.

According to Bleacher Report, The Iron Sheik’s wife, Caryl, gave him an ultimatum to quit using drugs after a series of troubling incidents. She said, “I could no longer beg him to quit. We had lost our daughter. We were all sad and depressed. But enough was enough.” The Iron Sheik stopped using drugs after his wife left him, but he suffered a heart attack in 2005 after a drug binge.

The Iron Sheik’s introduction to professional wrestling came at a time when America was facing a political crisis. In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis saw a group of Iranian militants storm the U.S. Embassy, taking 70 American hostages. The Iron Sheik capitalized on the growing political tension and would proudly wave an Iranian flag while taunting audiences with anti-American propaganda.

Later, The Iron Sheik changed his wrestling persona and became Colonel Mustafa, joining Sergeant Slaughter and General Adnan as the Triangle of Terror. After his wrestling career ended, The Iron Sheik became a pop culture icon thanks to his chaotic appearances on The Howard Stern Show. During one episode, The Iron Sheik went on a profanity-laced rant about his nemesis Hulk Hogan. He was also very active on Twitter, where he had over 600,000 followers.

Following The Iron Sheik’s death, his fellow wrestlers took to social media to share their tributes. Ric Flair shared a throwback photo of himself and The Iron Sheik, whom he called a “dear friend.” Dwayne Johnson, who referred to The Iron Sheik as “Uncle Sheiky,” shared a touching note about the late wrestler.

In an Instagram video, Dwayne said, “Uncle Sheiky would come over to the house, and his wife would babysit me. And I was about eight years old at that time, and I was a pain in the ass even then.” Dwayne revealed that the popular wrestling phrase “jabroni,” which he famously coined during his career as “The Rock,” came from a conversation he had with The Iron Sheik.

The Iron Sheik’s legacy will continue to live on in the wrestling world, as he proved to be one of the most impactful and unforgettable wrestlers of all time. Although his cause of death has not been revealed, his death serves as a reminder of the detrimental effects of substance abuse and addiction. The wrestling community continues to mourn the loss of a true legend.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :The Iron Sheik Has Died — What Happened to the WWE Legend?