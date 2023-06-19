Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Killed Cindy Williams?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the popular sitcom “Laverne and Shirley,” passed away on Monday at the age of 75. Although she appeared to have no history of chronic illness, reports suggest that her death was a result of complications from an illness that may have developed later in life due to her advancing age.

Williams began her acting career on television with roles on shows such as “Room 222,” “Nanny and the Professor,” and “Love, American Style” while studying theater alongside Sally Field. However, her big break came in 1973 when she was cast in George Lucas’ hit film “American Graffiti” alongside Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, and Richard Dreyfuss.

But it was her role as Shirley Feeney on “Happy Days” that truly launched her career. Her chemistry with Penny Marshall’s Laverne DeFazio was so well-received that the duo was given their own spin-off series, “Laverne and Shirley,” which ran for eight seasons and became one of the highest-rated shows on the network.

Williams and Marshall formed a close bond both on and off-screen, with Williams describing a telepathic connection between the two. Her passing has brought incomparable sadness to her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, who released a statement describing their mother as “kind, funny,” and “adored by many.”

Williams’ death is a loss not only for her family and friends but also for her legions of fans around the world who will mourn the passing of a beloved actress and television icon.

Cindy Williams death cause Cindy Williams health issues Cindy Williams illness Cindy Williams autopsy report Cindy Williams death investigation

News Source : Insidegistblog

Source Link :Cindy Williams cause of death: How did Cindy Williams die?/