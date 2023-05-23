Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Led to Drummer Kirk Arrington’s Death? Discover His Story.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The World of Heavy Metal Mourns the Loss of Kirk Arrington

The world of heavy metal music has lost one of its true legends: Kirk Arrington. Known for his incredible drumming skills and work with bands like Metal Church, Garden of Eden, and Vanderhoof, Arrington’s sudden passing has left the entire music industry and fanbase reeling. From his early days with Metal Church in San Francisco to his incredible contributions to heavy metal music, Arrington’s memory will always live on as one of the greatest drummers to ever grace the stage.

Who was Kirk Arrington?

Arrington started playing drums at a very young age and honed his skills over the years, becoming one of the most sought-after drummers in the heavy metal scene. He joined Metal Church in 1982 and played with them until 1995, taking a brief hiatus before rejoining from 1998 to 1999 and again from 2000 to 2006. Throughout his time with the band, he contributed to every Metal Church album, leaving his mark on the heavy metal scene with his incredible drumming skills.

The departure of Kirk Arrington from Metal Church in 2006 marked the end of an era for the renowned heavy metal group. The main reason for Arrington’s departure from the band in 2006 was due to health issues stemming from his protracted battle with diabetes. Despite his health struggles, he continued to play and tour with other bands, cementing his place in heavy metal history as one of the greatest drummers of all time.

How did Kirk Arrington die? What was the cause of his death?

After battling an undisclosed illness, Kirk Arrington passed away at the age of 61. The exact cause of death has not been released yet, but fans all over the world are mourning the loss of this beloved musician. It’s hard to put into words the impact that Arrington had on the heavy metal scene, from his powerful and precise drumming skills to his incredible contributions to the music itself.

Kirk Arrington Obituary

The passing of Kirk Arrington has left heavy metal fans all over the world mourning the loss of a true legend. From his early days with Metal Church to his incredible contributions to the music scene, Arrington will always be remembered as one of the greatest drummers of all time. His incredible talent and dedication to heavy metal will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire musicians for generations to come. Rest in peace, Kirk Arrington. You will be missed.

Tributes Pours to Kirk Arrington

Jeff River Walker: “I came home to find out Kirkland Arrington Past away today at 1. Heavy is my heart as he was one of the sweetest guys I have met and one of the best metal drummers ever!. My heart goes out to his family and Cameron Ross the drummer from my last band Lordus. They were great friends and cam would bring him to rehearsals on the regular and I got to know Kirk pretty good, both of us being diabetic we talked a lot about the struggles. I will miss YOU friend! See you on the other side Buddy!”

Snowy Shaw: “Just received news that original Metal Church drummer Kirk Arrington has passed at 61. Very sad news. Amazing drummer that made a big impact on me when I first discovered a little late their debut album in ’86 in the midst of the disgusting hair metal era Metal Church was like a pure blessing and huge inspiration R.I.P”

Fans will remember him best for his work on classics like “Gods of Wrath,” “Watch the Children Pray,” and “Beyond the Black.” Arrington’s contributions to Metal Church’s music were immeasurable, and his loss has left a gaping hole in the hearts of many fans and fellow musicians.

