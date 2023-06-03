Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Led to John Regala’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Filipino Actor John Regala Passes Away at 55

Fans of Filipino actor John Regala were saddened by the news of his passing on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The actor’s family confirmed his death through a statement, with his wife Victoria Scherrer sharing the announcement online. Regala’s cause of death was also confirmed by authorities as cardiac arrest, following a three-week battle against liver and kidney complications.

Early Morning Passing

John Regala passed away early on Saturday morning, at around 6:28 a.m. local time. His wife confirmed that he was admitted to New Era General Hospital, where he took his last breath surrounded by family members. Despite being in the critical care unit for the past three weeks, the actor’s condition continued to worsen until he eventually succumbed to his ailments.

A Veteran Actor Remembered

John Regala’s passing has shocked the veteran community and saddened his fans. Many people have taken to social media to remember the actor and offer their deepest condolences to his family. Regala was known for his roles in various Filipino films and television shows, and his talent as an actor was widely recognized by his peers and critics alike.

Funeral Arrangements

The family of John Regala will soon make arrangements for his funeral, which will be a time for his loved ones and fans to say their final goodbyes. Updates on the funeral arrangements and other details about the actor’s death will be shared with the public as they become available.

A Final Farewell

John Regala’s death is a great loss to the Filipino entertainment industry and to his fans all over the world. He will always be remembered for his talent, charisma, and dedication to his craft. May he rest in peace, knowing that he has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come.

News Source : 24Update

Source Link :John Regala Cause Of Death -What Happened With Him/