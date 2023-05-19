Dead – Death – Obituary News : What was Andy Rourke’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andy Rourke, Bassist of The Smiths, Passes Away at 59

The world of music has lost another legend as news broke that Andy Rourke, bassist of the iconic band The Smiths, passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 59. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

As a member of The Smiths, Rourke played an integral part in the band’s success from 1982 to 1987. Along with Morrissey’s distinct vocals, Johnny Marr’s guitar work, and Mike Joyce’s drumming, Rourke’s basslines contributed to The Smiths’ unique sound that captivated audiences around the world.

Born on January 17, 1964, in Manchester, England, Rourke grew up in a working-class family. He started playing bass at the age of 15 and joined The Smiths in 1982 after meeting Morrissey and Marr. Rourke’s bass playing was characterized by a melodic and rhythmic approach that complemented Marr’s intricate guitar work.

The Smiths released four studio albums during Rourke’s tenure with the band, including their self-titled debut album, “Meat Is Murder,” “The Queen Is Dead,” and “Strangeways, Here We Come.” These albums are considered classics of the indie rock genre and have influenced countless musicians over the years.

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to work in the music industry. He collaborated with several artists, including Morrissey, Marr, and Sinead O’Connor. He also released solo material and worked as a DJ.

Despite his contributions to the music industry, Rourke’s personal life was not without its struggles. He battled drug addiction for many years and was briefly kicked out of The Smiths due to his drug use. However, he managed to overcome his addiction and remained sober for many years.

News of Rourke’s passing has sent shockwaves through the music world, with many artists and fans paying tribute to the bassist on social media. Morrissey, who has had a contentious relationship with his former bandmates, released a statement in which he said, “I am saddened beyond words that Andy Rourke has passed away. He was a true original and a great friend. I will miss him terribly.”

Johnny Marr also paid tribute to Rourke, saying, “Andy Rourke was a true musician and a beautiful person. He was an integral part of The Smiths and a lifelong friend. I will miss him greatly.”

Rourke’s passing is a reminder of the fragile nature of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with those we love. His contributions to the music industry will live on, and his legacy as a member of one of the most influential bands in history will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :How did Andy Rourke Die ? Know His Cause of Death/