Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Was Florence Paytocan’s Cause of Death?

PTV Journalist Florence Paytocan Passes Away at 26

The People’s Television Network (PTV) recently announced the passing of one of their journalists, Florence Paytocan, on June 8, 2023. Paytocan, who was born on February 1, 1997, in the Philippines, had joined PTV Cordillera in 2020 and had been working there until her untimely death.

Programming Adjustments at PTV News

Before her death, PTV News had made some adjustments to their programming. PTV News Tonight, which had previously been a daily headlines program, was now airing as a nightly news program. The original launch date of August 3, 2020, was postponed due to coronavirus infections in the PTV main office. This left the network airing the 6 p.m. bulletin PTV News and the hourly newsbreak PTV Balita Ngayon until September, when disinfection operations and staff rehabilitation occurred.

Florence Paytocan Death Cause and Obituary

The cause of Paytocan’s death has not yet been revealed. Although some theories suggest that she may have died from a disease due to her young age, nothing has been confirmed. The details of her obituary have also not been released, but her funeral will be held in the presence of her family and close friends.

Her passing has been a great loss to her family and friends. Paytocan was known to be a humble and kind person who always had a sweet smile and exuded incredible energy. She was a well-liked journalist who delivered honest and meaningful news to the people.

Remembering Florence Paytocan

PTV has expressed their condolences to Paytocan’s family and friends. Her passing has left a deep sorrow in the hearts of those who knew her. Although her time with PTV was brief, she had already made a significant impact on her colleagues and viewers.

As we wait for more information about her death, we can only remember Florence Paytocan for the wonderful person she was and the meaningful work she did as a journalist.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Florence Paytocan Death Cause And Obituary: How Did She Died?/