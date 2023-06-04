Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Was James Arness’ Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering James Arness: The Legendary TV Star Who Played Marshal Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke

James Arness, the iconic television star who portrayed Marshal Matt Dillon on all 20 seasons of Gunsmoke, passed away on June 3, 2011, at the age of 88. A family representative confirmed that he died of natural causes. Arness’ portrayal of Dillon made him a household name and earned him a place in television history as Gunsmoke became the longest-running primetime drama in U.S. television history, a record that stood until Law & Order: Special Victims Unit broke it with its 21st season in 2019.

Early Life and Military Service

James Arness was born on May 26, 1913, in Minneapolis, and was the older brother of Mission: Impossible actor Peter Graves. Arness stood tall at 6 feet, 7 inches and wanted to serve as a pilot during World War II. However, his height made it impossible for him to do so. Instead, he was drafted into the Army and fought in the Battle of Anzio, where he was wounded. He received numerous medals for his bravery, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged in January 1945.

Early Career in Media

After the war, Arness decided to pursue a career in media. He started as a radio announcer for a Minneapolis radio station but soon hitchhiked to Hollywood to chase his dreams of starring in films. His film debut was in The Farmer’s Daughter, playing Loretta Young’s brother. Arness would later become known for his work in Westerns, but his breakout role was in the 1951 science fiction movie The Thing from Another World. He co-starred with John Wayne in Big Jim McLain, Hondo, and The Sea Chase.

Becoming Marshal Matt Dillon

In 1955, James Arness was cast as Marshal Matt Dillon when Gunsmoke made the transition from radio to television. There was a rumor that John Wayne was offered the part, but according to Snopes, that is not true. Wayne suggested Arness for the role after their previous work together. Arness went on to portray Dillon in every season of Gunsmoke, making it one of the most successful television shows in history. He also played the character in five made-for-TV movies that aired from 1987 to 1993. The last movie, One Man’s Justice, was Arness’ final performance. He also starred in the TV adaptation of How The West Was Won from 1977 to 1979.

Personal Life and Legacy

James Arness was married to Virginia Chapman from 1948 to 1963 and married Janet Surtees in 1978. Chapman and Arness adopted son Craig, who died in 2004, and were parents to daughter Jenny, who passed away in 1975, and son Rolf. Arness’ remains are interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. His legacy lives on through his iconic portrayal of Marshal Matt Dillon and his contributions to the world of television and film.

Conclusion

James Arness was a television icon and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Marshal Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke made him a household name, and his contributions to the world of television and film will be remembered for generations to come. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest Western actors of all time.

News Source : Daniel S. Levine

Source Link :How Did James Arness Die?/