Dead – Death – Obituary News : What was Jim Brown’s cause of death?

Former NFL Star and Actor Jim Brown Dies at Age 87

Jim Brown, the former Cleveland Browns running back who became a successful actor and activist, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 87. He died peacefully in his Los Angeles home with his wife, Monique, by his side. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Who Was Jim Brown?

Jim Brown was born on February 17, 1936, on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 1957 NFL draft after playing football and lacrosse at Syracuse University. At 6-foot-2, Brown made an immediate impact in Cleveland and was named Rookie of the Year in 1957.

Throughout his nine-season career, Brown never missed a game and was selected for the Pro Bowl each year. He helped lead Cleveland to an NFL championship in 1964, and he earned three league MVP honors in 1957, 1958, and 1965. He retired from the NFL in 1966 at the age of 30 while on the set of the war film, The Dirty Dozen.

Brown was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and his No. 32 jersey was later retired by the Browns. He also published his autobiography, Jim Brown Out of Bounds, in 1989 and starred in over 50 films and television episodes throughout his acting career.

Remembering Jim Brown

Monique Brown, Jim Brown’s wife of 26 years, shared the news of his passing on Instagram on Friday afternoon. She described him as an activist, actor, and football star to the world, but to their family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Jim Brown’s impact on the NFL and beyond will not be forgotten. He was a trailblazer for black athletes and used his platform to become an activist for civil rights, particularly in the 1960s. He was also a successful actor and paved the way for other athletes to transition to Hollywood after their playing careers ended.

Although his cause of death is currently unknown, Jim Brown’s legacy will continue to live on through his contributions to football, activism, and entertainment.

