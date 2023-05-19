Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Was Sam Zell’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Zell, Billionaire Real Estate Investor, Passes Away at 81

Sam Zell, a billionaire real estate investor and the chairman of Equity Group Investments, died on Thursday at his home in Chicago. He was 81.

Early Life and Career

Zell was born in Chicago in 1941 and graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in economics. He started his career in real estate in the early 1960s and founded Equity Group Investments in 1968.

Investment Style

Zell was known for his aggressive investment style and his willingness to take on debt. He made a fortune by buying undervalued real estate properties and then turning them around.

Controversial Deal

Zell also made headlines in 2007 when he led a leveraged buyout of Tribune Company, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times. The deal was controversial, and Tribune Company filed for bankruptcy just two years later.

Legacy

Despite the Tribune Company bankruptcy, Zell remained a successful investor. He continued to lead Equity Group Investments until 2017, and he was still active in the business world at the time of his death.

Cause of Death

Zell’s death was announced by Equity Group Investments on Thursday. The company said that he died of complications from a recent illness. Zell had been battling cancer for several years.

Sam Zell leaves behind a legacy as a savvy real estate investor and a controversial figure in the business world. His aggressive investment style and willingness to take on debt set him apart from his peers, and his success in the industry is a testament to his skill and determination. Zell will be remembered as a true pioneer in the world of real estate investing.

1. Sam Zell death cause

2. Sam Zell health issues

3. Sam Zell’s death reason

4. Sam Zell’s passing

5. Sam Zell’s final moments

News Source : Tvaljess

Source Link :Sam Zell Cause of Death: How Did Sam Zell Die?/