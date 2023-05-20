Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Was The Cause of Dr Bhujang Shetty’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr Katkeri Bhujang Shetty Passes Away

The medical fraternity and the people of Rajajinagar, Bangalore were shocked to hear the saddening news of the passing away of Dr Katkeri Bhujang Shetty, a renowned ophthalmologist and chairman of Narayana Nethralaya. Dr Shetty died of a heart attack at the age of 69 on Friday night. He was a recipient of many prestigious awards and titled a ‘Legend in Ophthalmology’.

Dr Bhujang Shetty’s Life Story

Dr K. Bhujang Shetty was born in a village near Kundapur, where his father ran a grocery shop. He moved to Bangalore for higher education and completed his MBBS degree from Bangalore Medical College in 1978. He completed his internship at the Minto Ophthalmic Hospital and was known to be a compassionate and spiritual person.

The Cause of Dr Bhujang Shetty’s Death

Dr Shetty developed chest pain after returning from the hospital and was admitted to a private hospital in Yeshwantpur. He suffered from a heart attack and took his last breath there. The family, friends, and the medical fraternity are mourning his sudden demise.

Dr Bhujang Shetty’s Achievements

Dr Shetty transformed Narayana Nethralaya from an eye clinic to a super-specialty eye hospital with his sincere efforts. He received the prestigious Rajyotsava Award in 2010 and Times Health Care Achievers Award in 2018. He was also awarded for assisting in Ophthalmology and received “Kempogowda Prashashte,” Prof. Dr K Subramanian Oration Award, Dr A K Grover Oration Award, “Mrs T. Agarwal Gold Medal Award,” and “Vocational Excellence Award.” He was the founder and president of the Bangalore Ophthalmic Society and wrote an impressive book ‘The Power of Love’ that inspired people for everyday living.

Dr Bhujang Shetty’s Family

Dr Shetty is survived by his wife Mrs Rajkamal Shetty and a daughter and son. The family is mourning his death and the loss of a humble person who was down to earth.

Tributes to Dr Bhujang Shetty

The people of the medical fraternity are paying tribute to Dr Shetty and expressing his unexpected demise as a profound loss as he was a hope for the people. We also pay our heartfelt tributes to the renowned personality and his contributions to the field of Ophthalmology.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Dr Bhujang Shetty Death Reason? Renowned Opthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty Passed Away/