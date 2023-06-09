Dead – Death – Obituary News : What was the cause of NPR Correspondent Wade Goodwyn’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wade Goodwyn: NPR Correspondent Passes Away at 63

NPR has experienced a significant loss with the passing of Wade Goodwyn, a longstanding and highly recognizable correspondent of the National Desk. At the age of 63, Wade succumbed to cancer on Thursday.

Over a span of more than 25 years, Wade dedicated himself to reporting on his native state of Texas and the southwestern region of the United States. His coverage encompassed major events such as the Oklahoma City bombing, school shootings, hurricanes, the American Sniper murder trial, and the Boy Scouts’ sexual abuse scandal.

A Tribute to Wade Goodwyn

NPR CEO John Lansing expressed his sentiments in an email to staff, acknowledging Wade as one of NPR’s iconic voices. He highlighted Wade’s exceptional storytelling abilities and his prowess as a reporter.

Wade’s unmistakable voice captivated generations of public radio listeners, and his narratives were a testament to his mastery of the journalistic craft. Regardless of the subject matter, every story he told promised to take listeners on a remarkable journey and provided them with a genuine treat.

Who was Wade Goodwyn?

Wade William Goodwyn (January 12, 1960 – June 8, 2023) was an esteemed American journalist known for his work as the national desk correspondent at National Public Radio (NPR). Having embarked on his radio career as a freelancer, Goodwyn joined NPR in 1991 and became a prominent figure in reporting news from the Texas region.

Born to Lawrence Goodwyn, a respected journalist, liberal activist, and history professor at Duke University, Wade Goodwyn’s passion for journalism ran in the family. He pursued higher education at the University of Texas, where he earned a degree in history.

Prior to his NPR tenure, Goodwyn gained experience as a political campaign staffer, lending his skills to notable figures such as Lloyd Doggett and Ralph Nader.

While spending time in New York City as a political organizer, he found inspiration from WNYC, which ignited his fascination with radio as a medium. This ultimately led him to pursue a fulfilling career in broadcasting, with a particular focus on NPR’s exceptional programming.

Cause of Death

According to initial reports, it is believed that Wade Goodwyn’s death was a result of cancer. However, specific details about the type and stage of cancer, as well as any other relevant medical information, have not been disclosed. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding his passing may be subject to further investigation and examination by medical authorities. It is important to respect the privacy of the individual and their family during this difficult time.

Wade Goodwyn’s passing is a great loss to NPR and the world of journalism. His legacy will live on through the inspiring stories he told and the impact he had on countless listeners and colleagues.

