Dead – Death – Obituary News : What was the cause of Ray Stevenson’s death?

Actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his roles in films such as “Punisher: War Zone” and “King Arthur”, has passed away at the age of 58. His publicist released a statement confirming the news, but no official cause of death has been given.

Born in Northern Ireland in 1964, Stevenson began his acting career in the 1990s with appearances in several TV shows before making his way to Hollywood. His breakout role came in 2004 when he played Dagonet in Antoine Fuqua’s “King Arthur”. However, it wasn’t until 2008 that he landed his first starring role as the Punisher in the film “Punisher: War Zone”.

Despite the film’s lack of commercial success, Stevenson’s portrayal of the character paved the way for John Bernthal’s critically acclaimed portrayal in Netflix’s “The Punisher”. Stevenson also had success on television, with his portrayal of Titus Pullo in HBO’s historical drama “Rome” earning him widespread acclaim.

Stevenson continued to work in the film industry up until his passing, with appearances in the Oscar-nominated Tollywood blockbuster “RRR” and the upcoming “Star Wars: Ashoka” series on Disney+. He is survived by his former wife and fellow actress, Ruth Gemmell, and their three children.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Stevenson, with fellow actor Scott Adkins tweeting “I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson”.

Stevenson’s passing is a loss to the film and television industry, but his talent and contributions to the world of entertainment will not be forgotten.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :How did actor Ray Stevenson die? Known for Star Wars, Thor, Punisher…/