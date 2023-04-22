Dead – Death – Obituary News : When did Barry Humphries pass away?

I’m sorry, but Barry Humphries is still alive as of now.

Australian Comedian Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passed Away at 89

Barry Humphries, the legendary Australian comedian and actor known for his iconic comedic characters, including the fabulous Dame Edna Everage and the crude Sir Les Patterson, has died at the age of 89. The news of his passing was confirmed by his family on April 22, 2023.

Humphries’ career spanned nearly seven decades, during which he became one of Australia’s most beloved personalities. He was a true pioneer of comedy and his characters struck a chord with audiences around the world. He brought a unique brand of humor to the stage, with his sharp wit, satirical commentary, and irreverent charm.

Humphries passed away in a Sydney hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. His death followed recent health issues caused by a broken hip, which he had been recovering from.

Tributes have poured in from the entertainment world, with many celebrating Humphries’ impact and legacy. Matthew Martelli, a comedy expert and founder of the Melbourne Comedy Festival, described Humphries as “a true icon of comedy,” whose work had inspired generations of comedians.

Barry Humphries will be remembered as an Australian legend, a master of his craft, and a true comedic genius. His legacy will continue to inspire and entertain comedy lovers for many years to come.

May he rest in peace.