Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whistleblower Ellsberg dies at 92

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Exposed the Truth About the Vietnam War

Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who exposed the U.S. government’s lies about the Vietnam War by leaking the Pentagon Papers to some of the nation’s top newspapers, passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s death came about four months after he announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with “inoperable pancreatic cancer.” His passing marks the end of an era and the loss of a courageous voice that challenged the status quo and fought for truth and justice.

Ellsberg’s journey as a whistleblower began in 1969 when he and a colleague named Anthony Russo secretly photocopied a 7,000-page study commissioned by the Defense Department, which revealed that the U.S. government knew early on that the Vietnam War could not be won. Initially, Ellsberg and Russo offered the study to several members of Congress and government officials before deciding to leak it to the newspapers. The publication of the Pentagon Papers in The New York Times and The Washington Post exposed the government’s lies and sparked a national debate about the war.

Then-President Richard Nixon branded Ellsberg and Russo traitors and tried to stop the publication of the papers. But the U.S. Supreme Court in June 1971 sided with the newspapers with a landmark decision barring prior restraint of free expression. Two days before that momentous decision was handed down, Ellsberg surrendered to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, stating that he could no longer cooperate in concealing this information from the American public. “I did this clearly at my own jeopardy, and I am prepared to answer to all the consequences of this decision,” he said.

Ellsberg and Russo were subsequently charged with espionage, theft, and conspiracy for the leak. They went on trial in Los Angeles, where the papers had been copied, and Ellsberg faced a maximum of 115 years in prison if convicted. But a federal judge dismissed the case in 1973, ruling that the government was guilty of misconduct, including an attempt by the White House to find ammunition to discredit Ellsberg by breaking into the office of his Beverly Hills psychiatrist.

Ellsberg’s life was marked by tragedy and triumph. Born on April 7, 1931, in Chicago, he was raised in Detroit and was the son of non-religious Jews who became devout Christian Scientists. He experienced his first brush with tragedy in 1946 when his mother and sister died in a car crash that happened after his father fell asleep at the wheel. He too had been in the car.

Ellsberg earned an economics degree from Harvard in 1952 and enlisted in the Marines two years later. He returned to Harvard in 1957 after he was discharged as a first lieutenant. Then, after his first stint at RAND and after earning a Ph.D. in economics at Harvard, Ellsberg in 1964 went to work at the Pentagon under then-Defense Secretary Robert McNamara. For two years, Ellsberg was stationed in Vietnam where he worked for the State Department. When he returned to RAND in 1967, he began contributing to a top-secret history of the war that had been commissioned by McNamara. Completed in 1968, it came to be called The Pentagon Papers.

By then, Ellsberg was already growing disenchanted with a war he once supported. He realized that the government was lying to the American people and that the war was unwinnable. The publication of the Pentagon Papers was his way of exposing the truth and holding the government accountable.

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower and activist continued long after the Vietnam War. He opposed American wars in places like Iraq and Afghanistan and defended other whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. He warned that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to all-out war with Russia and spoke out against the dangers of nuclear weapons. He believed that the only way to prevent nuclear war was to eliminate nuclear weapons altogether.

In many ways, Ellsberg was a hero who risked his freedom and his life to expose the truth and challenge the status quo. He was a symbol of resistance and hope, a voice that inspired others to speak truth to power. His passing is a loss for all those who believe in justice, freedom, and democracy. But his legacy will live on, inspiring future generations to fight for a better world.

News Source : CNBC

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower, dies at 92/