Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whistleblower Ellsberg, Who Leaked Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Changed American History

Daniel Ellsberg was not a typical whistleblower. He was a Harvard graduate, a former Marine, and a government consultant who had the highest security clearances. He was trusted by officials in both the Democratic and Republican administrations and was valued for his “talent for discretion.” However, like millions of other Americans, he had turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam, the government’s claims that the battle was winnable, and that a victory for the North Vietnamese over the U.S.-backed South would lead to the spread of communism throughout the region.

Ellsberg had access to the Pentagon Papers, a 47-volume, 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. role in Indochina commissioned in 1967 by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara. Ellsberg was among those asked to work on the study, focusing on 1961, when the newly-elected President John F. Kennedy began adding advisers and support units. The papers covered more than 20 years, from France’s failed efforts at colonization in the 1940s and 1950s to the growing involvement of the U.S., including the bombing raids and deployment of hundreds of thousands of ground troops during Lyndon Johnson’s administration.

Ellsberg realized the importance of the papers and decided to leak them to the press. The New York Times published the papers in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and more than a dozen others following. They documented that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t.

The Nixon administration quickly tried to block further publication on the grounds that the papers would compromise national security, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the newspapers on June 30, 1971, a major First Amendment ruling rejecting prior restraint. Nixon himself was determined to punish Ellsberg and formed a renegade team of White House “plumbers,” endowed with a stash of White House “hush money” and the mission of preventing future leaks.

Ellsberg faced trials in Boston and Los Angeles on federal charges for espionage and theft, with a possible sentence of more than 100 years. He had expected to go to jail, but was spared, in part, by Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him. The Boston case ended in a mistrial because the government wiretapped conversations between a defense witness and his attorney. Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after Judge Matthew Byrne learned that White House “plumbers” G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt had burglarized the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California. Byrne ruled that “the bizarre events have incurably infected the prosecution of this case.”

Meanwhile, the “plumbers” continued their crime wave, notably the June 1972 break-in of the Democratic Party’s national headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. The Watergate scandal didn’t prevent Nixon from a landslide reelection in 1972, but it would expand rapidly during his second term and culminate in his resignation in August 1974. U.S. combat troops had already left Vietnam, and the North Vietnamese captured the Southern capital, Saigon, in April 1975.

Ellsberg’s story was depicted in the 2009 documentary “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.” The movie had its West Coast premiere only a few blocks from the Rand Corp. headquarters in Santa Monica, Ellsberg former workplace. He sent college students with fliers to urge old colleagues to attend the screening, but none attended.

Ellsberg’s actions led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court. He embodied the individual of conscience who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom. He also embodied the fall of American idealism in foreign policy in the 1960s and 1970s and the upending of the post-World War II consensus that Communism, real or suspected, should be opposed worldwide.

Daniel Ellsberg was not just a whistleblower. He was a hero who changed American history. His courage and determination to reveal the truth about the Vietnam War inspired millions of Americans to question the government’s policies and demand accountability. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of Americans who believe in the power of the truth.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government secrecy Whistleblowing Daniel Ellsberg legacy

News Source : vinnews.com

Source Link :Vietnam-Era Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, Who Leaked Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92/