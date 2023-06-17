Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whistleblower of Pentagon Papers dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the man who blew the whistle on the US government’s lies about the Vietnam War, has passed away at the age of 92. His family announced his death in a statement on Friday. Ellsberg, a military analyst, died in his California home after revealing on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with “inoperable pancreatic cancer.” He was famous for leaking the Pentagon Papers, a Defense Department study revealing the government knew the US could not win the Vietnam War.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers was a brave one, and it exposed the lies of the US government to the American public. He felt that as an American citizen, he could no longer cooperate in concealing this information from the public. He said at the time that he was prepared to answer to all the consequences of his decision.

Ellsberg and his colleague were eventually charged with espionage, theft and conspiracy over the leak, facing over 100 years in prison if convicted. A federal judge ultimately dismissed the case, however, and Ellsberg became a hero for many who opposed the Vietnam War.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers had a profound impact on the American public’s perception of the Vietnam War. It revealed that the government had been lying to the public for years about the progress of the war and the likelihood of victory. The papers also showed that the government knew that the war was unwinnable, but continued to send American soldiers to fight and die in Vietnam.

Ellsberg’s act of whistleblowing was a courageous one, and it helped to change the course of American history. It exposed the corruption and dishonesty of the government and helped to galvanize opposition to the war. Ellsberg’s legacy will live on as a reminder that those who are willing to speak truth to power can make a difference in the world.

Ellsberg’s passing is a great loss for the world, but his legacy will continue to inspire people to fight for justice and truth. His bravery and commitment to the truth will be remembered by generations to come. As Ellsberg said in his letter to his friends in the antiwar and anti-nuclear movements, “please keep going!” The fight for justice and truth is never over, and we must continue to strive towards a better world.

Daniel Ellsberg Vietnam War Government secrecy Freedom of the press National security leaks

News Source : American Military News

Source Link :Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies at 92/