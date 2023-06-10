Dead – Death – Obituary News : White neighbour kills Black mom over kids playing in garden

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic End to a Multi-Year Feud: A Black Mother of Four Shot and Killed by White Neighbor

On Friday, June 2, Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old Black mother of four, was shot and killed by her white neighbor in the city of Ocala after a multi-year feud over children playing outside. Owens was shot through the door of the neighbor’s home and later died of her injuries at a nearby hospital. The shooter, identified by neighbors as Susan Lorincz, has not been arrested as the police believe the shooting was done in possible self-defense, which is legal in Florida.

The encounter between Owens and the shooter started after Owens’ children were playing in a field near the shooter’s apartment. The woman yelled at the kids and then threw a pair of skates at them, striking one of the children. Owens later approached the woman at her apartment after her 9-year-old alerted her, leading to the argument and then the shooting.

Owens and the shooter were involved in numerous fights since January 2021, with deputies called at least a half dozen times connected to the clash. The shooting death ended a more than 2-year quarrel between the two, according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

“I wish our shooter would have called us instead of taking actions into her own hands,” Woods said. “I wish Ms. Owens would have called us in the hopes we could have never gotten to the point at which we are here today. There was a lot of aggressiveness from both of them, back and forth.”

The shooter claimed that there was a lot of banging on the doors, banging on the walls, and threats being made between the two. “Whether it be banging on the doors, banging on the walls and threats being made. And then at that moment is when Ms. Owens was shot through the door,” said Woods.

Florida’s “stand your ground” law means that the shooter cannot be arrested unless the police can prove that the shooter did not act in self-defense. While the shooter has been questioned by investigators, Owens’ children have not been interviewed yet by the sheriff’s office as child experts are expected to work with the grieving siblings.

Well-known civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who is representing the Owens family, accused the shooter of directing racial slurs at the children before Owens came to her door in a statement. Owens and her kids are Black. The police has not confirmed whether there were slurs spoken or if race was a factor.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said at a vigil for her daughter that she wanted justice done for her family. “My daughter, my grandchildren’s mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her,” Dias said. “She had no weapon. She posed no imminent threat to anyone.”

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of letting long-standing disputes escalate to the point of violence. It also raises questions about the “stand your ground” law and whether it can be used to justify deadly force in situations where non-lethal options could have been pursued. The loss of Ajike Owens is a painful reminder of the urgent need for peaceful conflict resolution and the protection of Black lives.

Racially motivated violence Gun violence in residential areas Community safety and security Racial tensions and discrimination Legal implications of self-defense and stand your ground laws.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Black mom fatally shot by her white neighbour over children playing in garden/