Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whitney Houston’s Death: What Happened?

Whitney Houston’s Death: The Tragic Details

Whitney Houston, one of the most beloved voices in music history, died on February 11, 2012, at the age of 48. Her death came as a shock to the world, and the details surrounding her passing were both heartbreaking and disturbing.

The Coroners Report

According to the 42-page coroner’s report, Houston’s death was ruled an accidental drowning with contributing factors to heart disease and cocaine use. The toxicology report showed that cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and Benadryl were all present in her system at the time of her death.

Accidental Drowning

Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room on the eve of her big comeback in 2012. The official cause of death was accidental drowning, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The report stated that she had been submerged in water for some time before being discovered, and that drowning was the immediate cause of death.

Contributing Factors

While drowning was the immediate cause of Whitney Houston’s death, there were several contributing factors that made her passing all the more tragic. The coroner’s report cited heart disease as a contributing factor, as well as chronic cocaine use. Houston had a long history of drug abuse, and her struggle with addiction was well-documented.

The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Whitney Houston was staying at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at the time of her death. She had been in Los Angeles to attend Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammy party, which was held at the hotel on the night of her passing. The hotel and its staff came under scrutiny following her death, with reports suggesting that they had failed to adequately monitor her and her guests.

A Tragic Loss

Whitney Houston’s death was a tragic loss for the music industry and for her legions of fans around the world. Her incredible voice and powerful performances had made her a true icon, and her passing left a void that has yet to be filled. While the details surrounding her death are disturbing, it is important to remember her for the incredible talent and spirit that she brought to the world.

