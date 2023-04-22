Dead – Death – Obituary News : Who was Dame Edna? Cause of Death, Bio, Career, Age

Who was Dame Edna? What was their cause of death, bio, age, and career? Note: please do not mention Fox.

Australian Comedian Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna, Dies at 89

Who was Dame Edna Everage?

Dame Edna Everage was a beloved character created and performed by Australian comedian Barry Humphries. The character was known for her lilac-coloured (“wisteria hue”) hair, cat eye glasses (“face furniture”), and boisterous greeting “Hello, Possums!” Edna also loved the gladiolus flower (“gladdies”) and was known for her outlandish spectacles.

Starting as a drab Melbourne housewife satirising Australian suburbia, the character evolved into a “Housewife and Superstar”, then “Megastar” and finally “Gigastar,” over the years. Edna was known for her scathing commentary on society and celebrity, as well as her habit of treating celebrities like ordinary people and ordinary people like celebrities. Humphries used the character to poke fun at the political leaders and fashions of the times.

Barry Humphries’ Death

Barry Humphries, best known for his comic character Dame Edna Everage, has passed away at the age of 89. The star had been in hospital in Sydney after suffering complications following hip surgery in March. He had a fall in February.

Humphries’ Impact on Entertainment

As Dame Edna, Humphries wrote several books, including an autobiography, My Gorgeous Life. He also appeared in several films and hosted several television shows, some of which featured other alter-egos. Edna was used to satirise the cult of celebrity, class snobbery, and prudishness.

Humphries’ outlandish and comedic persona had made an impact in entertainment around the world. Although he freely stated that Edna was a character he played, Edna referred to Humphries as her “entrepreneur” or manager. Humphries and his staff of assistants and writers only referred to Edna as “she” and “her”, never mixing the character with Humphries.

The Retirement and Return of Dame Edna

In March 2012, Humphries announced that the character would be retired at the end of the current stage tour. However, in 2013 he decided to bring her back. Humphries continued to perform as Edna for more than 60 years until his passing in April 2023.