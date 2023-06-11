Dead – Death – Obituary News : Who was Ruslan Sheremet and how did he pass away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ruslan Sheremet: A Scout and Fighter of the Tactical Group “Revenge”

Ruslan Ruslanovich Sheremet was a Ukrainian scout and a fighter of the tactical group “Revenge”. Born on October 29, 1995, in the village of Chopovichi, Korostensky district, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, he was a graduate of the Department of Tourism of the Ukrainian State University named after Mikhail Dragomanov in 2017.

Aside from being a member of the Ukrainian ultra-right conservative organization Tradition and Order, Ruslan Sheremet also had a Facebook and an Instagram page. He used these platforms to share his thoughts and activities as a scout and fighter.

Death of Ruslan Sheremet

On June 8, 2023, the Revenge tactical group reported the death of Ruslan Sheremet in battle with the Russian invaders during a special operation in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also confirmed his death.

His teacher Igor Plokhoy wrote a post on Facebook about the tragic news, saying, “Terrible news has come! Ruslan Sheremet died. We met at street protests against LGBT propaganda… an active Christian fighter. A few years ago, I taught him and other guys from the Legion Tradition and Order theology. Ruslan has always been a cheerful leader… Eternal memory to the Hero!!!”

A Life Dedicated to Fighting for his Country

Ruslan Sheremet was known for his dedication to fighting for his country. He was a member of the tactical group “Revenge”, which was composed of volunteers who aimed to defend Ukraine from the Russian aggression. As a scout, he was responsible for gathering intelligence and reporting it to his team.

Aside from being a fighter, Ruslan Sheremet was an active member of the Ukrainian ultra-right conservative organization Tradition and Order. He believed in the importance of preserving Ukrainian traditions and values.

His social media pages showed his love for his country and his passion for fighting for it. His posts often highlighted the importance of standing up against the Russian aggression and defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

A Hero Remembered

The death of Ruslan Sheremet was a tragic loss for his family, friends, and fellow fighters. He was remembered as a brave and dedicated soldier who fought for his country until the very end.

His legacy as a hero will continue to inspire and motivate others to stand up for what they believe in and fight for their country’s freedom and sovereignty. Ruslan Sheremet may be gone, but his memory and his contributions to Ukraine’s fight for independence will never be forgotten.

