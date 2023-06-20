Dead – Death – Obituary News : Why Did She Take Her Own Life?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Story of Beata Kowalski: Her Life and Death

It was in 2015 when then 9-year-old Maya Kowalski first fell ill with a myriad of seemingly unrelated symptoms. Her mother, Beata Zurawski Kowalski, a registered nurse, diagnosed her with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) thanks to her knowledge and research. However, allegations of child abuse surfaced in 2016 after Beata insisted that her daughter be administered a high dose of ketamine to manage her ailment. This event snowballed into several legal issues, breaking the 43-year-old to such an extent she deemed hanging herself in the family’s garage on January 8, 2017, to be the best way out.

Beata Kowalski’s Life

Beata Kowalski arrived in the United States of America from communist Poland alongside her family in search of better opportunities. She enrolled in a local high school, improved her command of English, and then pursued a career in the medical industry as a college-graduate registered nurse. She met Jack Kowalski, fell in love, and eventually tied the knot in a beautifully intimate ceremony. They had two children, a daughter named Maya in 2006 and a son Kyle two years later, making their family complete in every sense. They relocated from Illinois to Florida for good, which brought them joy, especially as they managed to build a home in a “beautiful house” in a “beautiful neighborhood.”

Beata Kowalski’s Death

Maya was rushed into the emergency room of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, with crippling stomach pain from her advanced CRPS on October 7, 2016. Beata insisted the 10-year-old be administered a high dose of ketamine to manage her ailment. This raised concerns among the professionals, and a Child Abuse Investigator took over the matter and analyzed the whole situation through (allegedly) brief interviews before outrightly accusing Beata of severe abuse within days. A district court had already ordered Maya to remain admitted in the hospital under state custody so as to explore other treatments as well as keep away from her parents. Beata was denied permission to give her declining 10-year-old a simple hug following 87 days apart. Beata was devastated, driving her to break apart once a judge went as far as to deny her permission to see her daughter. She committed suicide on January 8, 2017, and left behind a drafted email to her family asking them to take care of Maya and telling her how much she loved her every day.

Conclusion

Beata Kowalski’s tragic story is one of a mother who did everything in her power to help her sick daughter, only to be wrongly accused of child abuse. Her death was a result of the mental trauma and anguish of being separated from her daughter, who was in severe pain. Her story is a reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and being non-judgmental towards others.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did She Die? Why Did She Kill Herself?/