Dead – Death – Obituary News : Widow delivers late husband’s 2nd child

A woman’s journey through loss and new life has touched hearts around the world. Jasdip Sumal, a data analyst from Ruislip, London, lost her husband Aman Sumal to a grade four brain tumour in December 2021. He was only 36 years old. In April 2023, 16 months after his death, Jasdip gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Amandeep, through IVF.

Aman was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering a seizure and headaches in August 2020. Initially, it was thought to be a low-grade tumour, but after another seizure five months later, an MRI showed areas of concern. A biopsy revealed that Aman had a grade four glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumour with a short prognosis of just 12 to 18 months. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Aman passed away in December 2021, leaving behind his wife and their two-year-old son, Rajan.

Following Aman’s death, Jasdip decided to fulfil their dream of having another child. She fell pregnant in August 2022 and gave birth to their daughter, Amandeep, on April 9, 2023, a week before what would have been Aman’s 38th birthday. Jasdip said that they had always planned to have another child, but then Aman got sick, and everything after that was a whirlwind, so they never got the chance. She thought about doing it while he was still alive, but Aman passed away before she could tell him. Coping with the grief of losing him, Jasdip knew she still wanted to have a family, and having a sibling for Rajan was important to Aman too, so she decided to go ahead with it.

Jasdip named their daughter Amandeep after her late husband, combining parts of both their names. She said that she always knew she was going to name her child Aman because, in their religion, it’s a name for both sexes. Jasdip spelt her name differently, but the pronunciation is the same. She hopes that both their children will grow up feeling like they know their father.

Jasdip and her family have supported Brain Tumour Research since Aman’s diagnosis and continue to raise awareness and funds for the charity. According to the charity, 16,000 people each year are diagnosed with a brain tumour in the UK, and just 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years, compared with an average of 54% across all cancers.

Jasdip said that supporting Brain Tumour Research was very close to their hearts now. They want to do all they can to help others in Aman’s honour – it’s what he would have wanted, and it’s all they can do to keep him alive. Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said that they were over-the-moon to learn about the birth of Amandeep, which has come as such a blessing for her family.

Her mum, Jasdip, has shown incredible strength since Aman’s passing and is much admired by the team at Brain Tumour Research. Aman’s sad story is a stark reminder that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. We’re determined to change this, but it’s only by working together that we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure.

Jasdip’s story is a testament to the determination and resilience of the human spirit. Despite the heartache of losing her husband, she found the strength to carry on and fulfill their dream of having another child. Her courage and her dedication to supporting research for a cure for brain tumours are an inspiration to us all.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Mum gives birth to husband’s second child 16 months after he died/