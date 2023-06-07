Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wife Fakes Spouse’s Death in Odisha Train Crash, He Sues.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman Fakes Husband’s Death in Balasore Train Disaster

A woman named Gitanjali Datta from Maniabanda in Cuttack district, Odisha, has been caught faking the death of her husband in the Balasore train disaster. Gitanjali claimed that her husband Bijay Datta died in the accident on June 2 and even identified a body as his. However, her bogus claim was discovered after the documents were checked.

According to the police, the couple has been living separately for the past 13 years. After Bijay lodged a complaint at the Maniabandha police station, Gitanjali went into hiding, fearing arrest. Bijay demanded strict action be taken against her for fabricating his demise to receive monetary compensation.

Compensation for Victims’ Families

The Balasore train disaster occurred when the Coromandel Express derailed after striking a stopped goods train, resulting in the death of 288 people and injuries to more than 1,200. The final few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which was passing through at the same time, were also knocked over, causing more than 200 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of 2 lakh rupees, while Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik declared a compensation of 5 lakh rupees for the families of the victims. The Railway Ministry also announced a compensation of 10 lakh rupees for the families of those who perished in the disaster.

Harsh Action Against False Claims

Chief Secretary PK Jena announced that the Odisha police and the Railways will take strict action against anyone submitting false claims for corpses. The incident has raised concerns about the authenticity of claims made by the families of the victims in such disasters.

The army was deployed to assist in the evacuation of the survivors trapped in the rubble. The Balasore train disaster is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety measures and precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The Balasore train disaster was a devastating incident that caused a significant loss of life and injuries to many. However, the incident also highlighted the importance of ensuring that compensation claims made by the families of the victims are authentic. The case of Gitanjali Datta faking her husband’s death in the disaster to receive compensation is an example of the need for strict action against false claims.

News Source : Aastha Dhillon

Source Link :Woman Fakes Husband’s Death In Odisha Train Accident, He Files Case/