Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wife Seeks Compensation for Husband in Odisha Train Mishap

Odisha Train Accident: A Tragic Incident That Shook the Nation

The recent train accident in Odisha has left many families devastated as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. The derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh on January 21, 2017, claimed the lives of at least 41 passengers and injured over 50 others. The incident has been a shock to the nation, and the authorities are struggling to cope with its aftermath.

Miscreants Turned Tragedy into Drama

While the families of the deceased are still coming to terms with their loss, some miscreants have turned this tragedy into an opportunity for drama. Reports suggest that some people have been impersonating the dead to claim compensation from the government. They have been creating false documents and producing them as proof of their relationship with the deceased. This has not only caused chaos but has also delayed the compensation process for the genuine families of the victims.

Efforts to Eliminate Compensation for the Dead

The situation has worsened with recent reports suggesting that some officials are trying to eliminate compensation for the dead. The government had initially announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. However, some officials are allegedly trying to reduce the compensation amount or deny it altogether to the families of the victims.

This is a gross violation of the rights of the affected families and is unacceptable. The government must take strict action against those officials who are trying to deny compensation to the bereaved families. It is their responsibility to ensure that the families of the victims get the support they need in this difficult time.

Identification of the Deceased

Another issue that has plagued the aftermath of the Odisha train accident is the identification of the deceased. While some of the victims have been identified, some families are still waiting for news of their loved ones. The authorities are working to identify the remaining victims, but the process has been slow and arduous.

The government must expedite the process of identification and ensure that the families of the victims are informed as soon as possible. This will help them to get closure and move on from this traumatic incident.

Conclusion

The Odisha train accident has been a tragic incident that has left many families with sadness and grief. The miscreants who have turned this situation into a favor have created chaos and delayed the compensation process for the genuine families of the victims. The government must take strict action against them and ensure that the affected families receive the support they need.

The identification of the deceased must be expedited, and the families must be informed as soon as possible. The government must also take steps to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. It is their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.

